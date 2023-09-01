‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

The truth about Osaze Odemwingie's comical transfer deadline tale revealed by a former teammate.
Ex-Super Eagles striker Peter Osaze Odemwingie is involved in one of the most comical transfer deadline stories, and his former teammate Steven Caulker has revealed what truly happened.
The ex-Stoke City striker was a West Brom player at the time of the incident and believed that he had completed a deadline-day move to Queens Park Rangers, so he drove down to Loftus Road to complete the deal.
On getting there, he was denied entry into the stadium, with the club informing him that a fee had yet to be agreed upon. The transfer eventually broke down, and Osaze remained a Baggie beyond the window, disappointed and embarrassed.
Steven Caulker reveals what happened
The former Nigeria international eventually got his move away from West Brom nine months after the incident outside Loftus Road, signing for Welsh side Cardiff.
Former Liverpool defender Steven Caulker, who became his teammate at Cardiff Arms Park, reveals that he asked Odemwingie about the infamous transfer deadline day saga.
Osaze seemingly opened up to him, and Caulker, in speaking to Sky Sports, narrated what happened on the day.
According to him, Osaze said that he was misinformed by his agents.
"When he arrived I was desperate to ask him, but I thought I'd let him settle in,” Caulkers said, per the Sun.
"One of the nicest men I've ever met—and two weeks in, I asked him, Whatever happened at QPR? Because it doesn't fit what I'm seeing of you as a character here and what I'm seeing there. What happened?”
"He explained to me that it was none of his doing. He was misinformed by agents and the club that the deal was done.
"He turns up there with his bags packed and ready to sign, and they weren't expecting him.
"So he was embarrassed about the situation, but not by his own doing."
