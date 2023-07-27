Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

The Top 10 highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023 have been revealed.

Over the years, Nigerian footballers have risen to prominence all over the world due to their impressive exploits on the pitch.

A few number of footballers who have won the Super Eagles jersey have also won trophies and recorded success with their various clubs abroad.

Most of the modern day stars of the Super Eagles of Nigeria team have alos managed to build a remarkable reputation for themselves in Europe due to their hardwork, talent, skill and dedication, which has seen them bag contracts to the tune of millions of pounds.

Super Eagles have secured qualification for the 2023 AFCON

Pulse Sports have curated the list of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023, with some famous Super Eagles stars making the Top 10.

Super Eagles: Top 10 highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023

Below is the list of Top 10 highest-paid Super Eagles players active, per our latest research and figures from Capology and Sportrac.

10. Paul Onuachu (Southampton) - £30,000 per week

Paul Onuachu of Southampton

Ebere Paul Onuachu is a 29-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for EFL Championship club Southampton and the Super Eagles of Nigeria team.

As of July 2023, he is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023 with a weekly salary of £30,000 at Southampton.

Onuachu has won League titles in Denmark and Belgium.

During his spell in Belgium with RC Genk, he was voted Belgian Footballer of the Year and won the country's top scoring Golden Bull trophy.

In January 2023, Pulse Sports reported that Onuachu scompleted a transfer to English club Southampton on a three-and-a-half-year contract on deadline day.

Suoer Eagles striker Paul Onuachu

However, the towering forward could not help the Saints avoid relegation in his debut season.

In March 2019, Onuachu received his first call-up to the Nigerian senior team.

On 26 March 2019, Onuachu scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Egypt.

The goal was scored within the first ten seconds of the game, and the fastest ever scored for Nigeria.

Onuachu was later selected to the Nigeria squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He played in Nigeria's 1–0 win over Burundi, as the Super Eagles reached the semi-finals, losing 2-1 to Algeria in the last four, then beating Tunisia 1-0 in the bronze-medal match.

9. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) - £38,326 per week

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta

Ademola Olajade Lookman is a 25-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Serie A club Atalanta and the Super Eagles of Nigeria team.

Lookman made his senior debut in 2015, playing as a forward for Charlton Athletic of the Championship, and in January 2017 signed for Everton, who used him mainly as a winger.

He has represented England from under-19 to under-21 levels.

However, In 2022, Lookman received clearance from FIFA to represent Nigeria.

Lookman has been touted as one of the future stars of the Super Eagles team and is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023, with a weekly paycheck of £38,326 at Atalanta.

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman

Lookman made his debut for Nigeria on 25 March 2022, in their scoreless draw with Ghana as part of the third round of the African section of qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since then, he has remained a mainstay in the Nigeria national team due to his consistency at club level.

8. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) - £40,000 per week

Emmanuel Dennis of Nigeria and Nottingham Forest

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis is a 25-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the Super Eagles of Nigeria team.

Dennis began his career at Kwara Football Academy Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, before going on to play for clubs like Zorya, Brugge, FC Koln, and Watford.

In August 2022, Dennis signed with Premier League side Nottingham Forest for reported transfer fee of £10 million.

As of July 2023, Dennis is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers, earbing a weekly salary of £40,000 at Nottingham Forest.

Dennis represented Nigeria at under-23 level before being called up to the senior team.

He made his debut in September 2019 in a 2–2 friendly draw to Ukraine, coming on as a 82nd-minute substitute for Samuel Chukwueze.

Emmanuel Dennis is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023

The Nigeria Football Federation attempted to call Dennis up to the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), however, controversy ensued after the NFFaccused Watford of refusing to release Dennis for the continental showpiece.

Dennis was part of the Nigerian squad that lost on away goals with an aggregate score-line of 1–1 to the Black Stars of Ghana in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

However, he has made subsequent appearances for the Super Eagles as they qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

7. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) - £50,000 per week

Taiwo Awoniyi is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023

Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi is a 25-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the Super Eagles of Nigeria team.

Earlier in his career, Awoniyi was voted the Most Valuable Player at a Coca-Cola football competition in London.

His performance at the competition was spotted by a former Super Eages star Seyi Olofinjana who invited him to join the Imperial Soccer Academy.

Since then, Awoniyi has gone on to make appearances for clubs like Liverpool, Frankfurt, Gent, Mainz 05, and Union Berlin.

In the summer of 2022, Awoniyi completed a move to newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a five-year deal.

The transfer fee paid was a club record for Forest, reportedly £17 million and would make him one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers.

Awoniyi earns a weekly paycheck of £50,000, and has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Forest so far.

Having represented Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand after winning the 2015 African U-20 Championship in Senegal, he was selected by Nigeria for their 35-man provisional squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Taiwo Awoniyi has played for Nigeria at every age grade level fom U-17

Awoniyi was selected by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr in late 2021 to represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, making his debut in their 1–0 loss to the Central African Republic.

Awoniyi was later selected to represent Nigeria at the AFCON 2021 where he led the line for Nigeria throughout the tournament.

His only goal during the tournament came in the 3-1 group stage win against Sudan.

6. Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan) - £62,000 per week

Samuel Chukwueze has reportedly signed for AC Milan

Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Serie A club AC Milan and the Super Eagles of Nigeria team.

Chukwueze joined Villarreal CF's prolific youth setup in 2017, from local side Diamond Football Academy, before going on to play for their B team and their main team.

In the summer of 2023, Chukwueze reportedly sealed a transfer from Villarreal to AC Milan on a with a reported salary of £62,000 per week on a €20m fee plus €8m in add ons.

After playing for Nigeria at under-17 level, he received his first call-up to the senior team in October 2018.

Samuel Chukwueze in action for Nigeria against Sierra Leone

He made his debut for the Nigerian senior team on 20 November 2018 as a starter in a 0–0 friendly draw against Uganda.

In May 2019, Chukwueze was invited to represent the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Under-20 team at the Under-20 World Cup.

However, Villarreal said he could only play in one of the tournaments.

He ultimately decided to take part with Nigerian's senior squad for Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Egypt and scored his first senior goal in Nigeria's 2–1 win over South Africa in the quarter finals.

5. Joe Aribo (Southampton) - £70,000 per week

Joe Aribo of FC Southampton

Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo is a 26-year-old professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for EFL Championship club Southampton and the Super Eagles of Nigeria team.

Joe Aribo is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023, earning an impressive £75,000 weekly paycheck.

He began his club career at Staines Town then spent four years with Charlton Athletic in the English Football League.

In 2019 he signed for Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership in 2021 and the Scottish Cup a year later.

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo

Born and raised in London, Aribo plays for the Nigeria national team, being eligible due to his heritage.

He gained his first cap in 2019 and was part of their squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

He sealed a summer switch to Southampton in 2022.

However, his debut season saw the Saints relegated to the Championship.

4. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester City) - £75,000 per week

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City

Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi is a 26-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for EFL Championship club Leicester City and the Super Eagles of Nigeria team.

Ndidi is known for his defensive prowess and impressive positioning.

He is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023, with a weekly salary of £75,000.

Ndidi was called up to the senior Nigeria national football team in October 2015, making his debut in the friendly game against DR Congo, and playing again a few days later in the 3–0 win against Cameroon, when he replaced John Obi Mikel in the 63rd minute.

Wilfred Ndidi representing the Super Eagles.

He was selected by Nigeria for their 35-man provisional squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

In May 2018 he was named in Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He was included in the African Cup of Nations 2019 squad and played in Nigeria's first match against Burundi.

In December 2021, Ndidi was selected in Nigeria's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations 28-man squad by Nigeria's caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen.

After the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 Group Stage, Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) shortlisted Ndidi in the group stage's best team as a substitute alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

He has been a mainstay in the Super Eagles team ever since his debut.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) - £80,000 per week

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City

Kelechi Promise Iheanacho is a 26-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for EFL Championship club Leicester City and the Nigeria national team.

Iheanacho began his senior career at Manchester City during the 2015–16 season.

He moved to Leicester City in 2017 for a reported £25 million fee.

Iheanacho was part of the Nigeria squad that won the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup and the Nigeria U-20 team at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He made his senior debut for Nigeria in 2015, and played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Iheanacho is one of the highest-paid Super Eagles players

As of July 2023, Iheanacho is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers with a weekly salary of £80,000.

Since making his senior debut as a substitute in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Eswatini in which Nigeria drew 0–0, Iheanacho has been a regular member of the Super Eagles squad.

2. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - £90,423 per week

Victor Osimhen led Napoli to a historic Scudetto last season

Victor James Osimhen (MFR) is a 24-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club Napoli and the Super Eagles of Nigeria team.

Considered one of the best strikers in the world, he is known for his elite finishing, pace, strength and athleticism.

Osimhen is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023, and also the most-expensive African footballer in the world.

Osimhen began his senior career in Germany at VfL Wolfsburg in 2017.

Following a season and a half at the club, he moved to Belgian side Charleroi on loan in 2018–19, before moving to France at Lille.

Victor Osimhen was key as Napoli ended the long wait for Serie A title.

He made his European football debut with the French club during the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League.

In 2020, Osimhen transferred to Serie A club Napoli for a club-record fee of €70 million.

He won the Serie A Best Young Player award in the 2021–22 season.

He is currently the highest goalscoring African in the Serie A and holds the record for the most goals scored by an African in a single season.

Victor Osimhen is one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023

Osimhen won the Golden Boot award at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which Nigeria won.

He made his senior international debut in June 2017 and played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He is currently the joint sixth all-time highest goalscorer of the Nigeria national team.

On May 29, 2023, Osimhen was made a Member of the Federal Republic by President Muhammadu Buhari.

1. Alex Iwobi (Everton) - £120,000 per week

Iwobi is the highest-paid Nigerian footballer in 2023

Alexander Chuka Iwobi is a 27-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Everton and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

As of July 2023, Alex Iwobi is the highest-paid Nigerian footballer with a remarkable weekly salary of £120,000 at Everton.

Iwobi began his career at Arsenal, making 149 appearances and scoring 15 goals, and winning the FA Cup in 2017, as well as scoring in the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final.

In August 2019, he transferred to Everton for an initial £28 million fee.

Alex Iwobi is the highest-paid Nigerian footballer in 2023

Iwobi represented England up to under-18 level.

He made his senior international debut for Nigeria in October 2015, and was part of their squads at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 and 2021, finishing third at the 2019 tournament.

Iwobi was named in the Nigeria squad for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

He was given a red card five minutes after coming on as a substitute in the knockout stage match against Tunisia, a match Nigeria lost 0–1.

Since his debut, he has been a mainstay in the Super Eagles team and is also famous for being the cousin of Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha.

