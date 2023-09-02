Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!
David Ben 08:43 - 02.09.2023
Follow Pulse Sports Transfer News LIVE for Deadline day updates on all the biggest deals happening in the summer transfer window.
  • 12:33 AM: OFFICIAL!! Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Irish striker Andrew Omobamidele from Norwich FC.
  • Omobamidele signs of a five-year deal #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive  #DONEDEAL
  • 12:30 AM: OFFICIAL!! Nottingham Forest have announced the loan signing of Belgian striker Divock Origi from AC Milan. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive  #DONEDEAL
  • 12:20 AM: OFFICIAL!! Manchester United have announced the signing of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina.   #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive  #DONEDEAL
  • 12:10 AM: OFFICIAL!! Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of talented forward Brenna Johnson from Nottingham Forest #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive  #DONEDEAL
  • 12:02 AM: OFFICIAL!! PSG announce the signing of striker Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive  #DONEDEAL
  • SEPTEMBER 2/23- 12:00 AM: OFFICIAL!! Mason Greenwood has signed for Getafe FC on a season-long loan from Manchester United. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive  #DONEDEAL
  • 11:59 PM: OFFICIAL!! Barcelona have officially announced the signings of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on Deadline Day. Felix signs on loan from Atletico.  #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive  #DONEDEAL
Alex Iwobi to Fulham is a DONE DEAL!
  • 11:51 PM: OFFICIAL!! Fulham have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi from Everton and Fodé Ballo-Touré on loan from AC Milan. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive  #DONEDEAL
  • 11:00 PM: OFFICIAL!! THE 2023-24 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW IN EUROPE HAS OFFICIALLY CLOSED!!!!!
Randal Kolo Muani to PSG is reportedly a Deadline Day DONE DEAL!
  • 7:57 PM: BREAKING!! Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint Germain is reportedly a DONE DEAL after full agreement was reached with Eintracht Frankfurt, Fabrizio Romano reports.  #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
  • The deal was reportedly close to collapsing but now the French giants are understood to have secured full agreement with the Bundesliga club.   #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
  • 7:30 PM: OFFICIAL!! PSV have resigned Hirving Lozano from Napoli. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
Joao Cancelo to Barcelona Latest Transfer News Live Deadline Day
Joao Cancelo to Barcelona is a reportedly a done deal
  • 7:29 PM: We understand that Joao Cancelo to Barcelona is also reportedly a DONE deal with an official announcement imminent, as per Fabrizio Romano. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
Joao Felix to Barcelona Latest Transfer News Live Updates
Joao Felix to Barcelona on loan is reportedly a DONE deal| Photo Credit: Imago
  • 7:27 PM: BREAKING!! João Félix to Barcelona is reportedly a DONE deal after Barca reached an agreement with Atlético on a loan deal, NO buy option clause will be included, as per Fabrizio Romano. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
Kolo Muani to PSG Transfer News Live Updates
Kolo Muani is being linked with a summer switch to PSG on deadline day
  • 5:30 PM: BREAKING!! Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement of £77million to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani, Daily Mail reports. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad Latest Transfer News Live Updates
Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad Transfer News Update
  • 5:15 PM: We understand that Al Ittihad are prepared to go to £200m to sign Mohamed Salah, as per Sky Sports News. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
  • They’ve had a bid worth £150m rejected and Liverpool say he’s not for sale. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
Joao Paulinha Transfer News Live Updates
Joao Paulinha is keen on a move to Bayern Munich on Deadline Day in the summer transfer window: Photo Credit: Imago
  • 5:00 PM: BREAKING!! Joao Palhinha will stay at Fulham this summer. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
  • Sky Sports reports that his move to Bayern Munich is off after the club failed to sign a replacement in time. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
Joao Felix to Barcelona Transfer News Live Updates
Joao Felix could be on his way to Barcelona on Deadline Day
  • 3:30 PM: We understand that Sofyan Amrabat is undergoing his Manchester United medical ahead of his loan switch to the Premier League, which is reportedly nearing completion. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive 
  • 2:08 PM: OFFICIAL! Manchester City have confirmed the signing of talented Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers.  #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
  • 2:00 PM: Brighton have announced the signing of Spanish forward Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
  • 1:58 PM: BREAKING! Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the transfer of Brennan Johnson. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • Fabrizio Romano reports that the total package for the deal is worth up to £45m. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • 1:40 PM: Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly on his way in order to undergo medical tests as new Man Utd player after agreement reached. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Sofyan Amrabat to Manchetser United Transfer News Live Updates
Sofyan Amarabat is closing in on a summer switch to Manchester United from Firoentina
  • 1:30 PM: BREAKING!! Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Fiorentina for the transfer of Sofyan Amrabat, Fabrizio Romano reports. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Mohamed Salah Transfer News Live Updates
Mo Salah to Al Ittihad Transfer News
  • 12:40 PM: UPDATE!! Liverpool have rejected a verbal offer from the Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah, according to The Athletic.  #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • The proposal, reportedly worth in excess of £100m plus substantial add-ons, was given no consideration and turned down immediately.  #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Football Transfer News Live Updates
Bakayoko has joined Lorient as a free agent
  • 12:25 PM: Timoue Bakayoko has completed a switch to Ligue 1 club Lorient on a free transfer, as per The Sun. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live Updates
Brennan Johnson is reportedly a target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer| Photo Credit: Imago
  • 12:20 PM: Tottenham are very close to agreeing a deal worth £50m including bonuses for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, according to The Telegraph. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • The aforementioned outlet reports that negotiations have accelerated in the past few hours, with Johnson expected to travel to London for a medical. DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Manchester United in for Sofyan Amrabat Transfer News Live Updates
Manchester United in talks for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat| Photo Credit: Imago
  • 12:08 AM: Manchester United’s director of football negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, has flown to Italy to try to complete a deal for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, according to The Athletic. DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • United had seen a €2m (£1.7m) loan bid for the Morocco international turned down; no agreement has yet been reached.DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Patson Daka to AC Milan Transfer News Live Updates
Deadly Daka: Patson Daka is a target for AC Milan this summer
  • 12:00 PM: AC Milan are reportedly in talks to sign Patson Daka from Leicester City, as per Sky Sports. DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • The Serie A club want an initial loan deal with an option to buy.
  • The potential move is in its early stages and they are not the only club in for the striker on Deadline Day. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • 11:30 AM: OFFICIAL!! ASTON VILLA have confirmed the signing of Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Trevoh Chalobah to Bayern Munich Latest Transfer News Live
Trevoh Chalobah has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona from Chelsea
  • 11:00 AM: Bayern want the centre-back on loan but Chelsea's preference is a permanent deal, although Sky Sports News is told a loan is still possible. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • Bayern Munich remain in talks with Chelsea over signing defender Trevoh Chalobah. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • 10:40 AM: OFFICIAL!! Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Nuno Tavares on loan from Arsenal #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Alex Iwobi to Fulham Transfer News Live Updates
Alex Iwobi is reportedly closing on a Transfer to Fulham
  • 10:13 AM: Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of a transfer from Everton to Fulham, Sky Sports reports. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Mo Salah Transfer News Live Updates Today
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with his main man Mohamed Salah. (Photo Credit: Imago)
  • 10:00 AM: JURGEN KLOPP ON MO SALAH TO AL ITTIHAD: “The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that”. “Nothing else to say. No offer as far as I know”. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Chelsea officially announce Cole Palmer Transfer
Cole Palmer to Chelsea is OFFICIALLY a DONE DEAL!
  • 9:40 AM: OFFICIAL!! Chelsea have announced the signing of midfielder Cole Palmer from Manchester City. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL
Pulse Sports Transfer Breaking News
Joao Paulinha Bayern Munich Transfer News Live Updates
Joao Paulinha is keen on a move to Bayern Munich on Deadline Day in the summer transfer window: Photo Credit: Imago
  • Bayern wants Paulinha and Paulinha wants Bayern.  #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • However, the 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder will only be sold if Fulham can find a suitable replacement before the Summer Transfer window shuts, as per Fabrizio Romano. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • 9:30 AM: We understand Fulham midfielder Joao Paulinha is keen on a switch to Bayern Munich this summer. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Manchester United Transfer News Live
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce| Photo Credit: X(@manchesterunited)
  • 9:28 AM: OFFICIAL!! MANCHESTER UNITED have announced the signing of Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive #DONEDEAL!
Pulse Sports Transfer Breaking News
Cole Palmer to Chelsea Transfer News Live
Cole Palmer to Chelsea is reportedly a done deal with an official announcement imminent| Photo Credit: Pulse Sports
  • Cole Palmer has already said his goodbye to Manchester City ahead of his move to Chelsea this summer. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • 8:30 AM: COLE PALMER TO CHELSEA UPDATE! We understand Chelsea have already agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of highly-rated youngster Cole Palmer from Manchester City. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
Marc Cucurella to Manchester United Transfer News Live
Marc Cucurella is closing in on a loan switch to Manchester United: Photo Credit: Imago
  • 8:14 AM: We also understand that Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea for the Transfer of left-back Marc Cucurella on a season-long loan. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • 8:10 AM: Fabrizio Romano yesterday reported that Sergio Reguilón will sign as a new Man United player this morning. The Spaniard joins the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • 8:00 AM: In what is set to be the craziest next 24 hours in the Football Transfer Window, as clubs aim to beat the 12:00 AM WAT deadline by getting some final deals sorted in the most crucial day of the summer transfer window, Pulse Sports will be giving you the Live Updates of all the latest Transfer Rumours, Done Deals as they happen today. #DeadlineDay #TransferNewsLive
  • 🚨SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW DEADLINE DAY UPDATES - 31/08/2023
Tags: