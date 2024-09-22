Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

AC Milan win the first Derby della Madonnina of the season, after beating Inter Milan 2-1.

Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze was not named from the start but he came on to hand Noah Okafor a guilt-edge opportunity to confirm the result, but the Swiss striker squandered it.

Nonetheless, the goals from Christian Pulisic and Matteo Gabbia were enough to hand the Rossoneri victory in the first Derby della Madonnina of the season.

AC Milan burst out of the blocks, their high-octane start yielding an early reward. Christian Pulisic's opportunistic interception allowed him to surge forward and fire past Yann Sommer, giving Milan a 9th-minute lead.

Inter Milan, however, gradually found their footing. Lautaro Martínez's scorching half-volley, though narrowly off-target, sparked life into their performance. Federico Dimarco capitalised on Martínez's clever through-ball, arrowing a precise shot into the bottom corner to level the score before the half-hour mark.

As the Nerazzurri gained momentum, Mike Maignan produced a breathtaking fingertip save to deny them the lead at halftime. The break provided a welcome respite for Milan, who emerged rejuvenated and nearly regained the advantage within seconds of the restart.

The match intensified, with Sommer twice called upon to thwart Milan's attacks, denying Tijjani Reijnders' deflected snapshot and later repelling Leao's lightning-quick counter.

As energy waned and a stalemate loomed, Matteo Gabbia dramatically altered the narrative. Rising above the fray, he powered a bullet header into the corner from Reijnders' pinpoint delivery, injecting new life into Milan's season.

Milan had the opportunity to compound Inter’s woes late in the game when Chukwueze served it on the plate for Noah Okafor; however, the former Salzburg man skied the effort. Milan held on to the victory and won their first Derby della Madonnina in seven tries.