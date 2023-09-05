JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Barcelona star names Jay Jay Okocha as his dribbling role model.

Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde has named Jay Jay Okocha as the ideal dribbler in a recent video.

The 19-year-old rose through the ranks at Barcelona and has increased in profile since making his debut in the 2021/22 season, becoming the undisputed starting left-back for the Blaugrana.

What Balde said

The Spain international was asked to build his ideal football team, naming the players whose abilities he thinks are the best in terms of dribbling, defending, positioning, speed, engine, strength, passing, and intelligence.

Despite growing up at a club where one of the most efficient dribblers of all time, Lionel Messi, played, Balde picked Nigerian and African football legend Jay-Jay Okocha as his preferred dribbler for his ideal footballer.

He picked himself for speed, his manager Xavi Hernandez for positioning, Andrea Pirlo for passing, N'golo Kante's engine, Lionel Messi's intelligence, Ronald Araujo's defence, and Clarence Seedorf's strength.

Jay Jay Okocha, one of the best dribblers of all time

"So good they named him twice," Jay Jay Okocha is generally regarded as one of the most skilled footballers of all time, and it is easy to see why Balde, who was only about five years old when Okocha retired, rates him highly.

In 1995, the former Bolton midfielder completed an incredible 15 dribbles against Italy at the 1994 World Cup in the USA. This, according to My Nigeria, is the most by a single player in a match since 1966 and remains the record since 1994.

