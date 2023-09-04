‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Iwobi is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha following his move to Fulham.
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi wants to emulate the performances of his uncle Austin Jay-Jay Okocha at Craven Cottage.
Iwobi joined Fulham on deadline day after four years at Everton. The Super Eagles star joined Marco Silva’s side on a five-year deal worth €25.70m.
Osimhen wants to follow Okocha's footsteps
Iwobi, who is the nephew of former Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha, now hopes to follow in the footsteps of his uncle, even though the ex- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder never played for the Cottagers.
The 27-year-old revealed he once watched his uncle turn up at Fulham’s ground with Bolton Wanderers, and he hopes to do the same on a consistent basis under Marco Silva.
Okocha played for Bolton between 2002 and 2006, and in that time, he faced Fulham nine times, scoring one goal and winning three times.
Iwobi watched Okocha in some of these games and hopes to replicate his uncle’s performance against Fulham but for the Cottagers.
The former Arsenal star revealed this in an interview with Fulham TV after signing a five-year deal with the club.
“I’ve had memories of my uncle playing at Craven Cottage, so hopefully, I’m able to do that on a regular basis,” Iwobi told Fulham TV.
“I’ve watched him several times at Craven Cottage, so I’ve had great memories there. Hopefully, I can create more memories with me playing at Craven Cottage.”
Iwobi to wait for his Fulham debut
Iwobi will have to wait before he lives up to his word as he is currently injured. The Nigerian missed Fulham’s clash against Manchester City, having picked up a groin injury at Everton.
The injury has ruled him out of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe, but he is expected to return after the international break.
