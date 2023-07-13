It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:22 - 13.07.2023
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed the Manchester United captaincy will be decided by him and not by a voting process.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is reportedly set to lose his armband and speculation about his replacement as club captain is rife.

Maguire has been United’s club captain since January 2020 but he spent a large majority of last season on the bench, with Bruno Fernandes wearing the armband in his place.

The United boss Erik ten Hag was asked about the captaincy situation after the club's 2-0 pre-season win over Leeds.

Ten Hag replied: “No, I don’t let the dressing room vote. It is up to me.”

Should the Maguire situation continue, not only will he be losing his role as captain, he could be putting his England career at risk with the Euros coming up next year.

With David De Gea leaving the club this summer, Bruno Fernandes would appear to be the favourite to be named new captain by Ten Hag but that remains to be seen.

Mason Mount made his first appearance in a United shirt following his move from Chelsea and was impressive throughout.

