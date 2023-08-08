I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:10 - 08.08.2023
Nigeria Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie became unpopular among Nigerians after her penalty miss against England at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Oparanozie has apologised to Nigerians after being the penalty villan as the Super Falcons exited the World Cup.

The European champions England defeated Nigeria 4-2 on penalties following a goalless affair after extra time at the Brisbane Stadium.

Oparanozie's disastrous cameo

Oparanozie who had barely featured at the tournament before the England game, made a cameo late in the clash. 

As a veteran of three World Cups, there was no issue giving her the responsibility of stepping up to take a spot-kick.

The 29-year-old stepped up to take Nigeria's first penalty, made extra important because England missed their first. However, she sent her kick wide of the post.

Oparanozie in tears after missing a penalty for Nigeria | Twitter

After the game, several Nigerian fans demanded her retirement after such a poor showing and Oparanozie has now taken to social media to ask for forgiveness.

The Super Falcons star posted on her official Twitter account: "Sad day! Very disappointing to have lost through penalties, and even more disappointing not to have converted mine. And for this I deeply apologise."

Nigerians received her apology well, with a few asking her to keep her head up as anyone can miss penalties. 

