England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Nigeria Super Falcons forward Desire Oparanozie is not the most popular footballer at the moment after her outing against England at the FIFAWWC.
Nigeria Super Falcons forward Desire Oparanozie has written her name in the black book of Nigerians after her cameo against England at the FIFAWWC.
Oparanozie was in action for the first time in Australia as the Super Falcons crashed out of the world cup after defeat to England in the round of 16.
The European champions defeated Nigeria 4-2 on penalties following a goalless affair after extra time at the Brisbane Stadium.
Oparanozie’s cameo for Nigeria
The veteran who had played in three FIFAWWC came on for her fourth appearance at the global showpiece.
Before her appearance against the Lionesses, Oparanozie had failed to play a single second at the 2023 edition.
However, she finally got her chance when she replaced Toni Payne in the second half of extra time against England, with penalty shootout looming.
The game ended in a shootout, with the 32-year-old stepping forward to take Nigeria’s first after England missed theirs.
Oparanozie failed to convert from 12 yards as England held their nerve to see off the gallant Super Falcons.
Nigerians react
Following the cameo against the European champions which ended in a painful penalty miss, Nigerians are not happy with the forward.
Super Falcons fans and other Nigerians have asked Oparanozie to retire from the team following the miss.
Related content
11:02 - 07.08.2023
England’s No.7 World Cup curse continues as James imitates Beckham
Lauren James does as another English number 7, David Beckham did at the 1998 World Cup, with England going on to lose the round of 16 tie on that occasion on penalties
09:32 - 07.08.2023
England vs Nigeria: Nigerians blast referee for RASH penalty call against Super Falcons
Nigeria Super Falcons and England battled against each other in a heated round of 16 clash for a place in the last eight at the FIFAWWC.
08:32 - 07.08.2023
Kgatlana: 5 things about Bayana Bayana star rivalling Oshoala in the GOAT debate
Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria and Kgatlana of South Africa have been in a recent debate about the Greatest of All Time African football player.
08:02 - 07.08.2023
England vs Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala benched for Super Falcons R16 battle
Nigeria Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum has made a big call for the decisive clash against England in the FIFAWWC with superstar Asisat Oshoala missing.
23:59 - 06.08.2023
Super Falcons coach hoping to give Nigerians special victory over England
Head coach Randy Waldrum wants to give Nigerians something special with victory over England in the Round of 16
23:56 - 06.08.2023
England vs Nigeria: Super Falcons looking to knock out last female coach at the Women's World Cup
Nigeria could get the honour of knocking out the last female coach at the 2023 FIFA World Cup if they overcome England in the Round of 16
20:38 - 06.08.2023
Super Falcons: Onome Ebi reveals team's mindset ahead of England clash
Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has said the team is fully prepared for their battle against England in the last-16.
19:12 - 05.08.2023
Super Falcons: 'World Class' Oshoala is biggest threat to Lionesses — Ex-England star
Former England midfielder Karen Cairney has said the Lionesses must be wary of the danger posed by Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala.
08:06 - 06.08.2023
FIFA WWC Kgatlana shows Oshoala what being the GOAT truly means
If Oshoala wishes to be recognised as the GOAT, she needs definitive performances against the powerhouses of the international game, the likes of which Kgatlana produced in this tournament
17:05 - 05.08.2023
Super Falcons: Michelle Alozie reveals unusual favourite player and idea behind different coloured boots
Defender Michelle Alozie made a shocking revelation about her football idol and the reason why she wears different-coloured boots
16:06 - 05.08.2023
Fan favourite Michelle Alozie speaks on passion for Super Falcons, readiness for England
Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has opened up about her recent experiences with the national team and backed her teammates to give her all in the World Cup Round of 16 match against England
15:30 - 05.08.2023
ANALYSIS Super Falcons: 5 tactical keys to victory for Nigeria against England
Despite coming in as a massive underdog, the Super Falcons of Nigeria can pull off the upset against the European champions if they give heed to these tenets
12:37 - 05.08.2023
Nigeria vs England: Super Falcons legend reveals best strategy to beat Lionesses
Legendary Nigerian forward Mercy Akide has pinpointed the only way that the Super Falcons can get past their English opposition in the World Cup Round of 16