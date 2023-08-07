England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Izuchukwu Akawor 11:37 - 07.08.2023
Nigeria Super Falcons forward Desire Oparanozie is not the most popular footballer at the moment after her outing against England at the FIFAWWC.

Nigeria Super Falcons forward Desire Oparanozie has written her name in the black book of Nigerians after her cameo against England at the FIFAWWC. 

Oparanozie was in action for the first time in Australia as the Super Falcons crashed out of the world cup after defeat to England in the round of 16. 

The European champions defeated Nigeria 4-2 on penalties following a goalless affair after extra time at the Brisbane Stadium. 

Although England missed starting the penalty shootout, Desire Oparanozie, and Alozie both missed the first two for the Super Falcons.

Oparanozie’s cameo for Nigeria

The veteran who had played in three FIFAWWC came on for her fourth appearance at the global showpiece. 

Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie |is not popular amongst Nigerians right now Imago

Before her appearance against the Lionesses, Oparanozie had failed to play a single second at the 2023 edition. 

However, she finally got her chance when she replaced Toni Payne in the second half of extra time against England, with penalty shootout looming. 

The game ended in a shootout, with the 32-year-old stepping forward to take Nigeria’s first after England missed theirs. 

Oparanozie failed to convert from 12 yards as England held their nerve to see off the gallant Super Falcons. 

Nigerians react

Following the cameo against the European champions which ended in a painful penalty miss, Nigerians are not happy with the forward.

Super Falcons fans and other Nigerians have asked Oparanozie to retire from the team following the miss. 

