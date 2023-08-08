I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

England star Lauren James was sent off for stamping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie during their FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash.

James was sent off for a deliberate stamp on Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie, late into the second half of England's clash with Nigeria on Monday.

The Chelsea playmaker was having a disapointing game and took her frustrations out with a needless stamp, getting herself suspended for England's next game.

Lauren James apologises to Alozie for stamp

James came into this game on the back of a stunning virtuoso performance against China, but found Nigeria's detailed man-marking, a tougher nut to crack.

After initially receiving a yellow card for her actions, a swift VAR consultation resulted in an inevitable red for the forward.

James was widely condemned for her actions and has now come out to apologsie to Alozie.

In a post from her official Twitter account, James replied to an earlier post from Nigeria's Alozie:

All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.



Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience. https://t.co/Vi4hBIewiS — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) August 8, 2023

Alozie had initially sent out a tweet showing support for James, implying that footballers play for passion and that can sometimes boil over.

The official ban for James is one match but FIFA's disciplinary commitee can extend suspenions at their discretion.

