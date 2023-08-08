I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

England star Lauren James was sent off for stamping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie during their FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash.
James was sent off for a deliberate stamp on Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie, late into the second half of England's clash with Nigeria on Monday.
The Chelsea playmaker was having a disapointing game and took her frustrations out with a needless stamp, getting herself suspended for England's next game.
Lauren James apologises to Alozie for stamp
James came into this game on the back of a stunning virtuoso performance against China, but found Nigeria's detailed man-marking, a tougher nut to crack.
After initially receiving a yellow card for her actions, a swift VAR consultation resulted in an inevitable red for the forward.
James was widely condemned for her actions and has now come out to apologsie to Alozie.
In a post from her official Twitter account, James replied to an earlier post from Nigeria's Alozie:
"All my love and respect to you (Alozie). I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."
Alozie had initially sent out a tweet showing support for James, implying that footballers play for passion and that can sometimes boil over.
21:18 - 07.08.2023
ANALYSIS Super Falcons: Halimatu Ayinde frustrated Lauren James, but Nigeria could not benefit from her man-marking masterclass
Randy Waldrum deployed Halimatu Ayinde in a committed role to neuter the in-form Lauren James, and it worked, with the vexed England forward’s 87th-minute dismissal leaving the Three Lionesses shorthanded. Not taking advantage was disappointing for the Super Falcons.
The official ban for James is one match but FIFA's disciplinary commitee can extend suspenions at their discretion.
10:51 - 08.08.2023
Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC
Michelle Alozie has been making the headlines for Nigeria since the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.
08:10 - 08.08.2023
I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss
Nigeria Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie became unpopular among Nigerians after her penalty miss against England at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
14:29 - 07.08.2023
England vs Nigeria: Super Falcons stars miss out on ₦23 million each after World Cup exit
Super Falcons' defeat against England will be extra painful for the players who will now miss out on a huge financial benefit
10:51 - 08.08.2023
14:18 - 07.08.2023
Randy Waldrum: Ex-international asks NFF to 'get' Super Falcons coach to the Super Eagles
Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum has enhanced his 'battered' reputation with Nigeria's gallant showing at the ninth FIFAWWC.