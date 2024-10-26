Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

The Super Eagles will be stuck with Augustine Eguavoen for the time being

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) was recently dealt a significant setback in its quest to secure a high-profile manager for the Super Eagles.

French coach Herve Renard, who had been approached by Nigeria as a potential head coach, has chosen to return to Saudi Arabia to lead their national team instead.

Renard chooses familiar ground in Saudi Arabia

Renard’s decision to rejoin the Saudi Arabian Football Federation came shortly after the recent departure of Italian manager Roberto Mancini and the French manager celebrated his return saying, "I am back," while donning traditional Saudi attire in a video shared by the Saudi team.

Herve Renard is a two-time AFCON winner. | Imago

His new contract with Saudi Arabia runs until the end of 2025, with an option to extend through the 2027 Asian Cup.

Having previously led the Saudi team from 2019 to 2023, his return is expected to restore stability and progress as they pursue World Cup qualification.

High-five for Saudi scorer Firas al-Buraikan from coach Herve Renard

Renard’s first tenure with Saudi Arabia saw success, including a memorable victory over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

The decision marks a homecoming of sorts for Renard, who explained his motivation, saying, "I did not finish my story with Saudi yet. And thank God, I am back."

Super Eagles left searching as Renard declines offer

Renard’s decision leaves the Super Eagles without their top-choice managerial candidate, as Nigeria's search for a replacement for former head coach Finidi George continues.

Saudi Arabia's boss, Renard Herve (R) and his coaching crew.

The French manager with a strong track record in African football, had reportedly considered the Nigerian offer carefully before ultimately opting to resume his previous role with the Saudi Arabian national team.

In a recent interview with *L’Equipe*, Renard shared his deliberation over the NFF’s offer, describing it as “the best offer I have had so far” but ultimately deciding against it after careful consideration.

Austin Eguavoen, Super Eagles interim coach || Imago

This leaves caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen at the helm for now, leading the team through their AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

With Renard off the table, the NFF faces pressure to identify a strong candidate capable of guiding the Super Eagles to new heights.