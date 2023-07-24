Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea continue their pursuit of Michael Olise after making a bid above the winger's release clause

Premier League side Chelsea have offered Crystal Palace £39 million for winger Michael Olise as they look to continue their spending spree under new owner Todd Boehly.

Chelsea looking to pay over the odds for Olise

The Eagles star had been on the radar of French giants Paris Saint-Germain before the summer transfer window opened and is also a rumoured target for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Michael Olise is wanted by Europe's Elite

Olise reportedly has a release clause in his contract with Crystal Palace that will allow him to leave for £35 million, but the Blues have gone above the prescribed price to fast-track the deal.

They hope to beat Manchester City, who are the only other team keen on Olise with the impending departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea looking to sign top Premier League talent

Olise is a top Premier League talent, and the 21-year-old is potentially one of the best players in the league in the coming years.

Chelsea want to continue their pursuit of young talent as they build for the future and Olise would fit perfectly into their club's direction despite already being experienced in league football at a young age.

The left-footed winger played youth football for current suitors Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as Arsenal, before playing professionally for Reading for two years, winning the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season in 2021.

Olise has been a revelation since joining Crystal Palace and was named the Eagles’ player of the year in the 2022/23 campaign, where he scored two goals and assisted 11 times in 37 matches.

