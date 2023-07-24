Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea continue their pursuit of Michael Olise after making a bid above the winger's release clause
Premier League side Chelsea have offered Crystal Palace £39 million for winger Michael Olise as they look to continue their spending spree under new owner Todd Boehly.
Chelsea looking to pay over the odds for Olise
The Eagles star had been on the radar of French giants Paris Saint-Germain before the summer transfer window opened and is also a rumoured target for Premier League champions Manchester City.
Olise reportedly has a release clause in his contract with Crystal Palace that will allow him to leave for £35 million, but the Blues have gone above the prescribed price to fast-track the deal.
They hope to beat Manchester City, who are the only other team keen on Olise with the impending departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia.
Chelsea looking to sign top Premier League talent
Olise is a top Premier League talent, and the 21-year-old is potentially one of the best players in the league in the coming years.
Chelsea want to continue their pursuit of young talent as they build for the future and Olise would fit perfectly into their club's direction despite already being experienced in league football at a young age.
The left-footed winger played youth football for current suitors Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as Arsenal, before playing professionally for Reading for two years, winning the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season in 2021.
Olise has been a revelation since joining Crystal Palace and was named the Eagles’ player of the year in the 2022/23 campaign, where he scored two goals and assisted 11 times in 37 matches.
Related content
23:43 - 23.07.2023
Galatasaray set for double swoop of Icardi and Zaha
2022/23 Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are set to welcome two new signings in the coming days after agreeing deals for Mauro Icardi and Wilfried Zaha
21:36 - 23.07.2023
FOOTBALL Chelsea and Manchester City interested in Crystal Palace midfielder
The 21-year-old made Premier League history in April when he became the youngest player to make a history of assists in their 5-1 win over Leeds United.
16:28 - 23.07.2023
Nick Jackson: Chelsea fans praise Vinicius lookalike after super-sub cooking vs Brighton
London club Chelsea is having fun in pre-season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, with several summer signings Nick Jackson at the heart of it all.
13:44 - 23.07.2023
FOOTBALL Pochettino identifies Chelsea's defender 'who can be greatest centre-back in England'
The starlet was outstanding when he played for the Blues in a pre-season game on Saturday.
03:44 - 23.07.2023
Chelsea 4:3 Brighton highlights: Caicedo missing as Blues get revenge on stubborn Seagulls
Watch the highlights as Chelsea edge Brighton in a seven-goal thriller at the Premier League Summer Series in the United States of America.
17:41 - 22.07.2023
Chelsea reportedly make enquiry for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus
Mohamed Kudus, an offensive midfielder, is a target for Chelsea, who have contacted Ajax to express their interest.
15:07 - 20.07.2023
Neymar to stay at PSG despite fans calling for his departure
Neymar has revealed he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite fans demanding him to depart last season.
17:40 - 19.07.2023
Ex-Chelsea star Ashley Cole set to wed Italian model 13 years after failed marriage to Cheryl
Ashley Cole is giving marriage a second chance by tying the knot with Italian model Sharon Canu after his first marriage to Cheryl Tweedy didn't quite work out as planned.