Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has endeared himself to Nigerian fans after he identified with music from superstar Wizkid on his Instagram following a superb game against Villarreal.

Yamal confident about Barcelona starting role

Yamal was superb against the Yellow Submarine in his second LaLiga start of the season, assisting the Blaugrana’s opening goal and becoming the youngest Barcelona player to assist a goal in LaLIga.

The forward noted his own success on the pitch and claimed that he is up for the challenge of being a consistent part of the Barcelona starting XI.

He told Marca following the performance, “Luckily, I’m not afraid to start matches. I try to forget about it and play football, which is what I’m good at it.“

Lamine Yamal's Instagram story X/@BarcaTimes

He, however, noted that not everyone was as fearless as he was about starting games for the Blaugrana, saying, “My mother is scared when I start, but she’s very supportive too.”

Yamal jams Wizkid after Villareal match.

After the match, Yamal also posted a picture of himself during the Villarreal game on his Instagram story, with accompanying music from Starboy and Wizzkid’s hit song “Socco.”

The youngster clearly knows ball on and off the pitch and is the latest in a long line of celebrities to identify with the current trend of Afrobeats taking the world of sports by storm.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action against Cadiz | Imago

Yamal has now started two consecutive games for Barcelona and could be in for more game time after impressing against Cadiz and Villarreal in LaLiga.

