Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Lamine Yamal has become the latest player to identify with Afrobeats music after jamming Wizkid on his Instagram story following a victory over Villarreal, showing his immense ball knowledge on and off the pitch
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has endeared himself to Nigerian fans after he identified with music from superstar Wizkid on his Instagram following a superb game against Villarreal.
Yamal confident about Barcelona starting role
Yamal was superb against the Yellow Submarine in his second LaLiga start of the season, assisting the Blaugrana’s opening goal and becoming the youngest Barcelona player to assist a goal in LaLIga.
19:02 - 27.08.2023
Lamine Yamal: Barcelona fans compare 16-year-old to Messi after Gamper triumph against Tottenham Hotspur
Barcelona fans compare 16-year-old Lamine Yamal to Messi after Gamper triumph against Tottenham Hotspur
18:58 - 27.08.2023
Lamine Yamal: 7 things to know about Barcelona's 15-year-old wonder kid
Lamine Yamal recently made the headlines after becoming Barcelona's youngest ever LaLiga player, and here's all you need to know about him.
The forward noted his own success on the pitch and claimed that he is up for the challenge of being a consistent part of the Barcelona starting XI.
He told Marca following the performance, “Luckily, I’m not afraid to start matches. I try to forget about it and play football, which is what I’m good at it.“
He, however, noted that not everyone was as fearless as he was about starting games for the Blaugrana, saying, “My mother is scared when I start, but she’s very supportive too.”
Yamal jams Wizkid after Villareal match.
After the match, Yamal also posted a picture of himself during the Villarreal game on his Instagram story, with accompanying music from Starboy and Wizzkid’s hit song “Socco.”
18:42 - 27.08.2023
Villareal 3-4 Barcelona: Gavi, Yamal shine as Blaugrana edge seven-goal thriller
Barcelona squandered a 2-goal lead and had to rely on a late goal from Robert Lewandowski to defeat Villarreal 4-3.
23:54 - 27.08.2023
Villarreal star equals Chukwueze’s record with performance against Barcelona
Villarreal's Alex Baena equalled a record set by former Yellow Submarines forward Samuel Chukwueze
The youngster clearly knows ball on and off the pitch and is the latest in a long line of celebrities to identify with the current trend of Afrobeats taking the world of sports by storm.
Yamal has now started two consecutive games for Barcelona and could be in for more game time after impressing against Cadiz and Villarreal in LaLiga.
