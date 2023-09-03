Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag slammed the refereeing is his team's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised his team's performance against Arsenal and suggested that bad refereeing decisions caused his team to lose 3-1.
The Gunners came back from behind to beat Manchester United in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.
18:50 - 03.09.2023
The match in brief
Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the lead in the 27th minute of the game, but Martin Odegaard equalised for the hosts moments later.
Alejandro Garnacho thought he scored a late winner for Ten Hag's side, but VAR ruled him offside.
Arsenal, on the other hand, roused themselves and found two goals in second-half stoppage time thanks to wonderful strikes from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.
What Ten Hag said
Despite suffering a defeat from a winning position, the Dutch manager believes his team performed admirably.
He went on to point out three different referee calls that went against his team. He thought Garnacho's goal should have stood, claiming it was not offside and that the VAR used the wrong replay angle.
He also thought his team should have been given a penalty for a foul on debutant Rasmus Hojlund in the box and that Jonny Evans was fouled before Arsenal's winner.
20:43 - 03.09.2023
"I think the performance is right for us,” Ten Hag said, per the BBC.
“We played a very good game, but everything went against us. Then you don't win the game. You need a little bit more luck to win the game.
“It is not offside. That is the wrong angle. The penalty on Hojlund and when we concede the goal it's a clear foul on Evans. You can say 'Finish your chances' and you can say 'Don't concede after going 1-0 up' but I am happy with the performance and it was a step forward."
