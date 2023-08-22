Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Martin Odegaard took the Gunners' penalty against Crystal Palace instead of regular taker Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta has expressed surprise over Bukayo Saka's decision to leave the penalty to Martin Odegaard during their hard-fought win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Arsenal boss revealed he was just as ‘surprised’ as everyone else to see his captain step up, instead of the regular taker - Saka.

Arsenal won the penalty just before the hour mark after Eddie Nketiah was brought down in the area by Sam Johnstone. Odegaard decided to take the penalty and the Norwegian made no mistake.

Arteta on Arsenal penalty decision

After the game, Arteta was asked if he made the penalty call beforehand, but the Spaniard told reporters that he had played no part in the decision.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta | Imago

“I have no clue, it’s about the leadership of players, and if they felt it was the right thing to do, for me I’m fine,” he said.

“They have to make those decisions on the pitch. I was surprised like everybody else, but he scored the goal, which is the important thing and we won the game.”

