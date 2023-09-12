Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Amoo was accused of sexual assault, but the Super Eagles prospect is set to get a new opportunity to revive his career.
Super Eagles prospect Akinkunmi Amoo is set to be free from his miserable time at FC Copenhagen, with reports linking him with a move to Cyprus.
15:30 - 27.06.2023
Amoo joined FC Copenhagen from Hammarby in January 2022 but has endured a miserable time at the club.
Amoo's year of misery
The 21-year-old has played just four times for the Danish club since his arrival, scoring just one goal.
Amoo has been unlucky with injuries, missing the whole of last season after tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).
But just as he was recovering from the injury, Amoo was reportedly accused of sexual assault in Sweden, putting his career on hold.
Omonia Nicosia offers Amoo an escape route
However, it appears the worst is now over for the youngster as he is set to leave Sweden to restart his career.
According to Footballtransfers, Amoo could be on his way to Cyprus, with Omonia Nicosia set to be the likely destination.
Omonia has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Copenhagen and will complete the transfer before the transfer window shuts in Cyprus on September 15.
The report also claimed that Hammarby's former sporting director Jesper Jansson, who is now on Omonia’s paybook, is behind the deal.
14:17 - 02.05.2023
Jansson was responsible for bringing Amoo to Hammarby before the Nigerian moved to Copenhagen last year.
Amoo’s current contract at Copenhagen runs until 2026, but the Nigerian is now set for a permanent move to Omonia Nicosia.
Should Amoo move to Cyprus, it would give him an opportunity to restart his career afresh. The former Golden Eaglets star was touted as the next Nigerian star after excelling with the Nigerian U-17 team four years ago.
