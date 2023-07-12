Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

FIFA has sanctioned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr because of an issue involving Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa.

The world football governing body FIFA has banned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr from registering any new signing going into the new Saudi Pro League.

FIFA banned Al-Nassr after failing to pay the money they owed Leicester City for the transfer of Ahmed Musa.

Musa joined Al-Nassr from Leicester City in 2018, shortly after the World Cup in Russia, for €16.50m.

While the Knights of Naja have paid the transfer fee, they are yet to pay the add-ons Leicester are entitled to despite The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.

According to Ben Jacobs, Al-Nassr were ordered to pay the Foxes €460k in performance-related add-ons as part of the conditions of the deal that took Musa to their club in 2018.

However, the Saudi Arabian giants are yet to obey CAS’ ruling, forcing FIFA to ban them from registering new players ahead of the new season.

Nonetheless, FIFA will likely lift the ban soon as Al-Nassr are expected to pay the money to Leicester before the new season kicks off.

Musa joined Al-Nassr in 2018, going on to play 60 games for the club. The Super Eagles captain scored 11 and registered 14 assists during his time at the club, winning the league title in his first season and also the Super Cup in his second year.

The Nigeria international’s move to Saudi Pro League was before the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) took control of the country’s biggest clubs.

Musa is currently on the books of Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor, with his contract expiring next summer.