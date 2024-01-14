AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend has made her allegiance at AFCON 2023 as clear as the blue sky.
The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 has already ignited intense emotions and thrill among football fans.
The tournament kicked off officially on Saturday night, January 13, 2023, in Ivory Coast.
While the opening game delivered, the lives of the footballers off pitch tends to make the headlines.;
10:24 - 05.01.2024
Karim Adeyemi: Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend in awe of German striker who snubbed Super Eagles
Stefanie Ladewig has taken to social media to laud the efforts of the Borussia Dortmund striker of Nigerian descent.
Victor Osimhen's girlfriend, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, seemed to have apparently snubbed Nigeria in favour of supporting Cameroon ahead of the Super Eagles' crucial Group A opener against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.;
15:52 - 07.05.2023
9 Interesting facts you need to know about Victor Osimhen's girlfriend, Stefanie Ladewig
Victor Osimhen's girlfriend, Stefanie is one of the most beautiful Wags of Super Eagles stars.
Stefanie Ladewig: Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend makes allegiance known as AFCON 2023 kicks off in Ivory Coast
Stefanie Ladewig took to social media to declare her support for Cameroon, her mother's country, just ahead of Nigeria's opening group A game against Equatorial Guinea.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a video of the Indomitable Lions sharing a cheerful moment as they returned to their hotel after their second training session in Ivory Coast capital, Yamoussoukro.
Ladewig, one of the most beautiful Wags of footballers at AFCON 2023, boldly captioned the video with four Cameroon flags, ahead of their opening Group C fixture against Guinea.
While many football enthusiasts view international tournaments as a time to unite in support of their national teams, Ladewig's public declaration has raised some eyebrows amongst fans as AFCON 2023 gets underway in Ivory Coast.
Although, Ladewig’s allegiance is understandable, considering the fact that her mother hails from the Central African country.
Pulse Sports reported that Stefanie's mother Sarah Agbortabi, hails from Kumba, Cameroon, while her father is believed to be of German descent.
However, in December 2018, Stefanie announced the sad news that she had lost her mother and penned an emotional message as a tribute to her describing her mom as 'a living angel'.;
08:14 - 14.01.2024
He will be the star of AFCON 2023 — South African coach tips Super Eagles player to shine in Cote d'Ivoire
Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, Rulani Mokwena has picked a Nigerian to be the best player at AFCON.
11:06 - 13.01.2024
AFCON 2023: Top 10 Highest Paid footballers at the tournament Revealed
AFCON 2023: Pulse Sports reviews the highest-paid footballers at the Ivory Coast showpiece
Under-Pressure Super Eagles seeking victory in AFCON 2023 opener
Nigeria's Super Eagles gear up for their opening group A game against Equatorial Guinea.
The Eagles will be hoping to begin their conquest for a fourth African title with a win against The Elephants.
Jose Peseiro remains focused on securing a strong start to their AFCON 2023 campaign after hosts Ivory Coast set the tone with a convincing 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau in the tournament's first match.
Undoubtedly, the pressure is on, not only to deliver results but also to navigate the media scrutiny that accompanies the outcome of Sunday’s match as the eyes of the footballing world focus on Nigeria’s quest to dethrone defending champions, Senegal.
20:55 - 04.01.2024
Top 10 most followed footballers at AFCON 2023 revealed as Victor Osimhen makes list
Only one Super Eagles star made the list of top 10 most followed footballers at AFCON 2023.
08:59 - 06.01.2024
Revealed: Top 10 most beautiful WAGs of footballers at AFCON 2023
Ahead of AFCON 2023, Pulse Sports unveils the top 10 hottest Wags of African footballers at the tournament in Ivory Coast showpiece.