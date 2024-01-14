AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend has made her allegiance at AFCON 2023 as clear as the blue sky.

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 has already ignited intense emotions and thrill among football fans.

The tournament kicked off officially on Saturday night, January 13, 2023, in Ivory Coast.

While the opening game delivered, the lives of the footballers off pitch tends to make the headlines.

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, seemed to have apparently snubbed Nigeria in favour of supporting Cameroon ahead of the Super Eagles' crucial Group A opener against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig | Credit: Instagram

Stefanie Ladewig took to social media to declare her support for Cameroon, her mother's country, just ahead of Nigeria's opening group A game against Equatorial Guinea.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a video of the Indomitable Lions sharing a cheerful moment as they returned to their hotel after their second training session in Ivory Coast capital, Yamoussoukro.

Stefanie Kim Ladewig | Screenshot via Instagram story (@kimstefaniie)

Ladewig, one of the most beautiful Wags of footballers at AFCON 2023, boldly captioned the video with four Cameroon flags, ahead of their opening Group C fixture against Guinea.

While many football enthusiasts view international tournaments as a time to unite in support of their national teams, Ladewig's public declaration has raised some eyebrows amongst fans as AFCON 2023 gets underway in Ivory Coast.

Victor Osimhen to feature for Nigeria at the AFCON 2023|COURTESY

Although, Ladewig’s allegiance is understandable, considering the fact that her mother hails from the Central African country.

Stefanie Ladewig and her late mother Sarah Agbortabi

Pulse Sports reported that Stefanie's mother Sarah Agbortabi, hails from Kumba, Cameroon, while her father is believed to be of German descent.

However, in December 2018, Stefanie announced the sad news that she had lost her mother and penned an emotional message as a tribute to her describing her mom as 'a living angel'.

Under-Pressure Super Eagles seeking victory in AFCON 2023 opener

Jose Peseiro will be looking to lead Super Eagles all the way to the finals of AFCON 2023 | Credit: Imago

Nigeria's Super Eagles gear up for their opening group A game against Equatorial Guinea.

The Eagles will be hoping to begin their conquest for a fourth African title with a win against The Elephants.

Victor Osimhen playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria (Photo Credit: CAF/X)

Jose Peseiro remains focused on securing a strong start to their AFCON 2023 campaign after hosts Ivory Coast set the tone with a convincing 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau in the tournament's first match.

Undoubtedly, the pressure is on, not only to deliver results but also to navigate the media scrutiny that accompanies the outcome of Sunday’s match as the eyes of the footballing world focus on Nigeria’s quest to dethrone defending champions, Senegal.