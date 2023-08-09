AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Stefano Pioli has expressed his delight with new AC Milan signings Samuel Chukwueze and Noah Okafor.

Christian Pulisic was particularly impressive, scoring Milan's goal in the first half and the other new signings made their mark.

Pioli delighted with Chukwueze

Milan coach Stefano Pioli heaped praise on his players afterwards, especially new signing Samuel Chukwueze.

We are a good unit. We can play in more ways than one, Chukwueze has arrived who can give us great one-on-one on the outside, Pulisic can play as a trequartista, Okafor can also play as a centre forward and second striker. I have versatile players.” he said, as quoted by Milan Posts.

He added: “I like the way the new players are fitting in and the spirit of the team. We are working well to arrive at the start of the championship in the best possible way”

The Rossoneri open their season with a clash against Bologna on August 21.

