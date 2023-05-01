U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

The Golden Eaglets kicked off their U-17 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a win, but it was not enough to put them ahead on the table.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets kicked off the U-17 AFCON with a narrow 1-0 win over the Chipolopolo of Zambia, but they sit second in their group.

The Golden Eaglets are seeking to win their third U17 title, and they began the quest with a safe victory over Zambia.

Golden Eaglets up and running

Nduka Ugbade’s men started the encounter on the front foot but struggled to break down a resolute Zambian defence.

The match itself lacked real excitement, although Nigeria created a few chances on a couple of occasions.

The second half had more life, with both nations going for it. However, it was Nigeria that eventually prevailed, as a strike from Favour Oluwasegun Daniel 14 minutes from time gave the Golden Eaglets a perfect start.

However, despite the win, Nigeria sit second in their group after Morocco beat South Africa 2-0 in the other encounter.

Morocco take control of Group B

Two late goals in the second half helped the North Africans take control of Group B. Abdelhaamid Ait Boudial put the Atlas Cubs ahead from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute before Adam Hanin sealed a comfortable 2-0 win ten minutes later.

With the 2-0 win, Morocco sit top of the group on goal difference ahead of Nigeria. The two will now meet in a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

The winner of the clash will all but seal their place in the quarter-final. The Golden Eaglets are seeking their third title at the U-17 level.

Ugbade’s men will hope to get to the semi-final of the competition at least as it will guarantee their spot at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

