Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

The Gunners got thumped at the hands of Gaurdiola’s men at the Etihad which has left them in a bad position in the title race.

Arsenal lost 4-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad as they lost grip on their title charge. Two goals from Kelvin De Bruyne and one each from John Stones and Erling Haaland were enough to crush Arsenal’s title hopes. However, Rob Holding got a goal back for the visitors which came as a consolation for Arteta’s side.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, has acknowledged that his team could have given up more goals at the Etihad Stadium after being soundly defeated by Manchester City.

We were beaten by a better team says Arteta

Arteta could not hide how good Manchester City was on the night as his side got beaten blue-black by Guardiola’s men.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said, "We were beaten by a better team. They were exceptional today and when that's the case it's extremely difficult to reach that level and we were nowhere near.

"We were punished and we could have been even more punished. We're not going to give up. There are five games to go in this league, anything can happen."

The players need to be lifted up after such defeat says Arteta

Manchester City reduced Arsenal's advantage to two points with two games in hand. Arteta was also questioned about his team's chances of winning the league and whether his team can go all the way.

Still speaking, he said, "I don’t know what is going to be required. For sure we have to lift the players up because they suffered tonight and it was a difficult one to swallow.

"We have to lift them up tomorrow, doing everything that we have done so far so well, to win the next match to earn the right to win it. That’s where we have to start"

Now, Manchester City seemed set to continue and win another Premier League title. Pep Guardiola has won seven straight Premier League games, and Erling Haaland has been scoring for fun.

The Norwegian has now broken Mohamed Salah's Premier League record after scoring against Arsenal, making it his 33rd goal of the season.