Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach after weeks of searching for a successor to the departed Graham Potter.

Chelsea and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino are in the final stages of an agreement to bring the Argentine to Stamford Bridge.

Final negotiations are underway between Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea@Matt_Law_DT#TelegraphFootball — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 24, 2023

The former Tottenham manager, who has been out of a job since leaving Paris Saint‑Germain last summer, emerged as the frontrunner in the wake of Julian Nagelsmann's decision to withdraw from the race last weekend.

Chelsea's Pochettino appointment

After a hugely disappointing 7-month spell under Graham Potter, Chelsea's controlling co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are under significant pressure to make the right appointment in the wake of a tumultuous first season.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League and highly unlikely to play Champions League football next season, after spending close to close to £600m since last summer.

Verdict - Good call for Chelsea

The belief all along was that Chelsea would only settle for an experienced, elite manager and Pochettino fits the bill.

Mauricio Pochettino's managerial record at Paris Saint-Germain:



84 matches

56 wins

13 draws

15 losses

2.15 points per match



He's also won three trophies. 🏆 🏆 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7rxagYZ4ie — Squawka (@Squawka) June 12, 2022

His arrival is expected to usher in a period of reset and redirection at the end of a completely wasted season.

Chelsea believe he will make sense of a bloated squad as well as tap into his track record of getting the best out of young players like he did at Southampton and Tottenham.

Pochettino understands the English game and continues to enjoy huge respect in and around the Premier League after his exploits with Tottenham.

He led Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019 and had a transformative effect after joining from Southampton in 2014.

The Argentine turned the London club into title contenders and improved several young and less heralded players.

He also has a Ligue 1 title win during his short stint with PSG.

CROSSFIRE: Victor Osimhen Vs Erling Haaland? Who are you signing for your team and why? As usual, Tunde and Tosin argue out who is their preferred striker. Victor Osimhen or Erling Haaland?

Related content