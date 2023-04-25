Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach after weeks of searching for a successor to the departed Graham Potter.
Chelsea and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino are in the final stages of an agreement to bring the Argentine to Stamford Bridge.
The former Tottenham manager, who has been out of a job since leaving Paris Saint‑Germain last summer, emerged as the frontrunner in the wake of Julian Nagelsmann's decision to withdraw from the race last weekend.
Chelsea's Pochettino appointment
After a hugely disappointing 7-month spell under Graham Potter, Chelsea's controlling co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are under significant pressure to make the right appointment in the wake of a tumultuous first season.
Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League and highly unlikely to play Champions League football next season, after spending close to close to £600m since last summer.
Verdict - Good call for Chelsea
The belief all along was that Chelsea would only settle for an experienced, elite manager and Pochettino fits the bill.
His arrival is expected to usher in a period of reset and redirection at the end of a completely wasted season.
Chelsea believe he will make sense of a bloated squad as well as tap into his track record of getting the best out of young players like he did at Southampton and Tottenham.
Pochettino understands the English game and continues to enjoy huge respect in and around the Premier League after his exploits with Tottenham.
He led Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019 and had a transformative effect after joining from Southampton in 2014.
The Argentine turned the London club into title contenders and improved several young and less heralded players.
He also has a Ligue 1 title win during his short stint with PSG.
