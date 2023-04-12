Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Al-Nassr have reportedly dismissed head coach Rudi Gracia Garcia due to a run of disappointing results and his poor relationship with the players.
Rudi Garcia is expected to leave his role as Al-Nassr manager with immediate effect after the club's senior figures decided to pull the plug on his time in charge.
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decide to part ways with Garcia
Al-Nassr failed to build on an emphatic 5-0 win last week, instead, following it up with a tepid 0-0 draw with Al Feia on Sunday which set things in motion.
Superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch in the wake of that result and tempers reportedly flared in the dressing room.
According to Spanish outlet Marca, Garcia made his feelings clear to the players at full-time and it turned ugly.
Garcia said at full-time "I dont feel satisfied with their performance'
"I asked them to play at the same level as the last game , but this didn't happen."
The report also suggests that the Portugal captain, Ronaldo is unhappy with Garcia and his tactics as he believes the coach could be getting much more from Al-Nassr players.
18:33 - 11.04.2023
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headline the Top 10 greatest goal machines of all time
In football history, many players have excelled in the art of scoring goals, sealing their names amongst the best of the best in the sport.
More on the situation
Additionally, a report from AS has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo and the club’s hierarchy held a meeting where the 38-year-old expressed his deep dissatisfaction with Garcia’s tactics.
Al-Nassr are in second place, three points off table toppers Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian outfit in December and has gone on to score 11 goals in his first 12 appearances for the club.
