Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Al-Nassr have reportedly dismissed head coach Rudi Gracia Garcia due to a run of disappointing results and his poor relationship with the players.

Rudi Garcia is expected to leave his role as Al-Nassr manager with immediate effect after the club's senior figures decided to pull the plug on his time in charge.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decide to part ways with Garcia

Al-Nassr failed to build on an emphatic 5-0 win last week, instead, following it up with a tepid 0-0 draw with Al Feia on Sunday which set things in motion.

Superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch in the wake of that result and tempers reportedly flared in the dressing room.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Garcia made his feelings clear to the players at full-time and it turned ugly.

Garcia said at full-time "I dont feel satisfied with their performance'

"I asked them to play at the same level as the last game , but this didn't happen."

🚨 Rudi Garcia has been SACKED as head coach of Al Nassr! ❌🇸🇦



His bad relationship with the locker room is the main reason for his dismissal.



(Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/XaEsLJQrWu — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 12, 2023

The report also suggests that the Portugal captain, Ronaldo is unhappy with Garcia and his tactics as he believes the coach could be getting much more from Al-Nassr players.

More on the situation

Additionally, a report from AS has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo and the club’s hierarchy held a meeting where the 38-year-old expressed his deep dissatisfaction with Garcia’s tactics.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Al-Nassr are in second place, three points off table toppers Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian outfit in December and has gone on to score 11 goals in his first 12 appearances for the club.

Related content

FOOTBALL Cristiano Ronaldo mobbed by fans on return to Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo was swamped by scores of adoring fans in the streets of Madrid, on his return to the city.