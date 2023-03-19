Osimhen becomes the Nigerian with the most goals in a single Serie A season while also matching Samuel Eto'o's African record.

Victor Osimhen's exceptional form in front of goal continues as he scored a brace in Napoli's 4-0 demolition of Torino.

The brace makes it eleven goals in eleven games for the Nigerian marksman, but other than furthering Napoli's title ambitions and his Capocannoniere charge, Osimhen set a Nigerian record and equalled an African one in Serie A.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Victor Osimhen has become the first player to score two headed braces in a single Serie A season since Alberto Gilardino in the 2009/10 campaign.



OSIMHEN AIRWAYS ✈️



📊 @OptaPaolo #PulseSports #SerieA #TorinoNapoli pic.twitter.com/Yk59piKlcA — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) March 19, 2023

His brace in the 9th and 51st minute of the game marked his 20th and 21st goals of the season, setting the record for the most goals scored by a Nigerian in a single Serie A season. He broke the previous record set by Simy Nwankwo, who did it in the 2020/21 season while playing for Crotone.

Osimhen breaks Simy's record as Napoli thrash Ola Aina's Torino

Other than setting this Nigerian record, Osimhen also matched an African record held by Samuel Eto'o.

Osimhen matches Eto'o

Samuel Eto owns the record for the most goals scored by an African in a single Serie A season. He holds this record after scoring 21 goals for Inter Milan in the 2010/11 season.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace against Torino

The record now sits in a precarious position, as Victor Osimhen is set to break it after matching it in the 4-0 win over Torino.

Osimhen set for the Capocannoniere

Victor Osimhen is also set to become the first Nigerian to win the Capocannoniere, having scored 21 goals with 11 league games to go.

The Nigerian has helped Napoli create a healthy lead at the top of the Serie A table while also opening a big margin in the golden boot rate.

His nearly one-goal-a-game scoring rate has him at least seven goals ahead of the next best scorer on the scorers ranking, Lautaro Martinez, on 14 goals.

