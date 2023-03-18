Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Messi is set to stay in Paris beyond this season, while Osimhen could be playing with the Argentine next summer.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has been offered a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but he wants to wait before signing the papers. (Fabrizio Romano).

European champions Real Madrid are set to battle Manchester United for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. (Mail)

Former England manager Roy Hodgson could make a sensational return to Crystal Palace as a replacement for Patrick Vieira. (Athletic)

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is stalling on signing a new contract at Everton as he wants to wait until the end of the season. (Football Insider)

N’golo Kante is set to sign a new two-year deal at Chelsea despite his injury woes in the last 12 months. (Sun)

Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in Brighton’s new star Kaoru Mitoma. (Goal)

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has once again shut down rumours linking him with a move away from Barcelona to Manchester United. (TV3)

Napoli will allow Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to leave the club if they receive an offer in the region of €140 million to €150 million. (II Matino)

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry has urged PSG to make a move for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen. ( CBS via GFFN)

England midfielder Mason Mount has changed his agent as he edges closer to an exit at Chelsea. (Mail)