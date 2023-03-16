Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

Messi and Ronaldo could renew their rivalry while Karim Benzema is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lionel Messi could join his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, with reports claiming he is set to be offered €220m per year. (Marca)

Karim Benzema is set to sign a new contract that will keep him at Real Madrid until 2024. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus could make a sensational swoop for Marco Verratti if the Italian decides to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (86_longo via GIFN)

Manchester United could make a move for France’s World Cup Randal Kolo Muani and could pay £105m for his services (Sports Bild)

Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has signed a new contract with Napoli until 2027. (Napoli)

Manchester midfielder Ilkay Gundoguan remains a target for Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. (AS)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to leave Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan and Roma interested in the English midfielder. (Football Insider)

Paul Pogba intends to stay at Juventus despite reports saying the club are considering selling him this summer. (90 min)

Chelsea and PSG are set to battle it out for the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone. (Sports Bild via GGFN)

Napoli are not in a rush to tie Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia down to new long-term contracts despite the public interest in both players. (Fabrizio Romano)

