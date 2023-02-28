Iheanacho becomes highest-scoring active player in FA Cup history

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the 18th FA Cup goal of his career which is more than any other active player

Nigerian international striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in a 2-1 home defeat in the FA Cup against Blackburn Rovers.

The 26-year-old came off the bench to score what is his 18th goal in 24 FA Cup games for Manchester City and Leicester City combined.

That goal was not enough to help the Foxes avoid a premature exit from the tournament but it did put Iheanacho above current players into the FA Cup history books.

Kelechi Iheanacho the FA Cup king

Iheanacho's goal against Blackburn on Tuesday puts him one goal ahead of English striker Harry Kane on the all-time FA Cup scorers list culled from TransferMarkt.

The Leicester man had been tied with Kane at 17 goals for most FA Cup goals scored by active players, that is footballers who are not retired yet.

Iheanacho's 18th goal in the tournament has only been bettered or matched by 11 players, all of whom are no longer playing professional football following their retirement.

Kane is the closest of the active footballers to Iheanacho with 17 goals in 26 games all scored for Tottenham in his impressive career so far.

However, Tottenham will play their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Sheffield United, presenting Kane with another chance to either match or surpass Iheanacho again.

As it stands, Jackie Milburn (19), Mark Hughes (20), Sergio Aguero (20), Jermain Defoe (22), Wayne Rooney (23), Alan Shearer (25), Frank Lampard (27) and Ian Rush (40).

Bobby Tambling, Peter Crouch and Teddy Sheringham are the only players stuck on 18 goals along with Iheanacho who will hopefully have time to time to fix up.

