Flying Eagles: Agbalaka reacts after winning 2nd consecutive Man-Of-The-Match award

Flying Eagles defender Solomon Agbalaka has reacted after winning a second consecutive man of the match award following Nigeria's convincing 2-0 win over Mozambique.
The Broad City FC player was instrumental for Ladan Bosso's side on Saturday, as Nigeria secured their place in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.
Two screamers scored by Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad in the first half of the final Group A game, were enough to give the record champs their second victory in the competition.
Agbalaka says Flying Eagles want World Cup ticket
Following the victory at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Agbalaka was named Man of the Match for the second time in the campaign - his first coming in Nigeria's previous match against Egypt.
Reacting to the development, the defender revealed that the hope in the team was to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition, so as to pick up a ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
"I'm happy to be named the Man of the Match for the second time running. It was a good performance and we needed to win and qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament," Agbalaka said after the game.
"Our objective is to book a place in the semi-finals which will qualify us to the FIFA U-20 World Cup. We played well and scored good goals today so we will keep improving in the matches to come."
Nigeria to play quarterfinal next Friday
Having finished second in Group A after a defeat and two wins, the Flying Eagles would in the next week's quarterfinal at the Cairo International Stadium, face Group B's runner-up.
At the moment, either of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan could finish in the position, with the Central African Republic, eliminated from the competition after two matches.
Group B are bound to play their final matches on Sunday, with Uganda slugging it out with South Sudan in Ismaila, and Congo taking on the already-eliminated Central African Republic in Cairo.
