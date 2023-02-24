Arsenal receive major injury boost ahead of Leicester clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that key players, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are in good shape ahead of the Premier League clash against Leicester City this weekend.
Mikel Arteta has had to make do without Thomas Partey for the last two fixtures against Man City and Aston Villa due to the Ghana International suffering a muscle injury last week.
In the case of Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian has not played for Arsenal since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup in Qatar where he sustained a knee injury while in action for Brazil.
Eddie Nketiah has stepped up in the absence of Jesus as Arsenal were unable to add another striker in the January window.
Although the winter acquisition of Jorginho has filled the void left by Partey's absence, the Ghanaian midfielder's return would be a welcome boost for Arteta as Arsenal prepare for a difficult test against Leicester this weekend.
Arteta provides injury update
Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Arteta provided an update on the fitness of both Partey and Jesus. He said:
"Not a lot of changes [regarding injuries in the squad]. "The question mark on Thomas [Partey], he hasn’t trained much but looks like he could be available. Let’s see how he goes today, we’ve missed him in the past few games and hopefully, he’ll be back."
"As for Gabriel Jesus, he’s progressing well," Arteta said. "Doing more and more on the field, the knee is not reacting - so it’s positive. We want him back quickly but respect the timeline from the doctors."
The return of Jesus will boost Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions and afford Mikel Arteta the chance to rotate his forward line during a busy schedule.
Related content
21:14 - 24.02.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE FA fine Arsenal and Manchester City for referee-related misconduct
Manchester City and Arsenal have been fined for referee-related misconduct from their Premier League clash on February 15.
17:03 - 24.02.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Preview: 3 things to look forward to this weekend
Liverpool need to bounce back, City’s troubling away form and Leicester ready to derail Arsenal's title hopes.
09:06 - 24.02.2023
BETTING TIPS English Premier League Gameweek 25 betting tips, odds and accumulator
The English Premier League continues this weekend as gameweek 25 takes center stage. We have put together an accumulator from these games to help you bet and win this weekend.
23:58 - 23.02.2023
REPORT Arsenal agree deal in principle to extend Bukayo Saka’s contract
Arsenal will get to keep Saka for a while longer