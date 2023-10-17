Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Basketball star Angel Reese has officially signed a multi-year professional contract with Reebok, to become the company's first basketball athlete of the next generation.

Basketball star Angel Reese

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT,” says President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal. “There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

And on joining the Reebok family, an excited Reese said it was an honour to lead the face that will extend their legacy to a new generation.

Angel Reese is a standout college athlete for LSU

“I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid.

“It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation,” she said.

According to boardroom.tv, Reese will begin her partnership with a curated portal of products on Reebok.com, dubbed “Angel’s Picks,” highlighted by a limited-edition t-shirt celebrating the signing.

Together with the company, they are beginning work on her capsule collection, slated to launch in the Fall/Winter 2024 season. She will also provide design input and product feedback on the larger Reebok Basketball re-launch to come in 2025, which will include new performance silhouettes and technologies.

Angel Reese will lead a new generation of Reebok endorsers. PC: Reebok on Instagram

In addition to the brand campaigns and product capsules to come, Reebok and Reese will also team up on initiatives that will benefit her Angel C Reese Foundation, providing resources and access to sports to young girls.

Reebok will look to sign additional dynamic endorsers and athletes in the future.