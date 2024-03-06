'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

Track legend Usain Bolt has given an hilarious response to viral post of football speedster Kylian Mbappe running close to his 9.58s World Record.
World's fastest man in history Usain Bolt is undisturbed and only gave an hilarious response to the viral comparison with PSG's football speedster Kylian Mbappe.
The 'disrespectful' comparison was made by popular UK-based media firm BBC Sport posting the 100m speed of Mbappe as 10.9 seconds, which is 'just over a second' slower than Bolt's World Record of 9.58 seconds.
Track fans will then show their utmost disgust at the post giving several reasons with quotes and replies on why the comparison shouldn't even come into play and why it was a disrespect to their track legend.
Bolt known with multiple world records and regarded as the greatest track and field athlete in history, has now responded to the viral post.
"I know I was laughing when I saw it. The girls are running faster than that [10.9]," said Bolt after chatting to @jumpers_world founder Andreas Trajkovski.
For context, Mbappe's 10.9 seconds would put him joint-63rd on the women's 100m all-time list, and won't even get close to winning a medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100m title in a record of 10.65s.
