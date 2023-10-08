Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Newly crowned US and world champion in the women's 100m event, Sha'Carri Richardson is set to be honoured in her hometown of Dallas for her outstanding performances this season.

World's fastest woman Sha'carri Richardson is set to be honoured with a track in her name in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees discussed naming the track at John Kincaide Stadium to the Sha'Carri Richardson Track, according to a Twitter user Track Spice.

The John Kincaide stadium in Dallas

Richardson had an outstanding 2023 season, highlighted by becoming the US champion, winning the world 100m title in a Championship Record (CR) of 10.65s at the World Championships in Budapest.

Her victory saw her become USA's first female world champion since the late Tori Bowie achieved the feat in 2017. In addition, she won a bronze medal in the 200m and anchored the USA's 4x100m relay team to another gold medal.

Sha'Carri Richardson won two gold medals and a bronze medal at the world championships in Budapest

Aside from her memorable performances in Budapest, Richardson was one of the most dominant female sprinters this year, running most of the fastest times in the 100m and also impressive in the 200m.

Outside the track, the 23-year-old is one of the most recognised track and field athletes, as she is no stranger to social media virality, making her one of the most famous sports personalities in the world.