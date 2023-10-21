Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

The track at John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, Texas has been named the Sha'Carri Richardson Track by the Dallas ISD in honour of the world's fastest woman.
Sha'Carri Richardson finally has a track in her name after the Dallas Independent School District (ISD) unanimously voted to name the track in one of their stadiums after the world champion.
Pulse Sports previously reported that the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees discussed naming the track at John Kincaide Stadium to the Sha'Carri Richardson Track, but now it has been confirmed.
This decision was based on Richardson's stellar 2023 season, in which she became the world's fastest woman after winning the 100m world title in Budapest in a Championship Record of 10.65s.
She also claimed the 200m bronze medal in a lifetime best of 21.92s, and anchored USA's 4x100m relay team to a record gold medal.
Her record-breaking performances in Budapest were just the icing on the cake, as she had been brilliant through the season, clocked most of the fastest 100m times in the world, and barely lost a race in the event.
Off-track, Richardson's impact and influence were unmatchable, with her leading the pace of the most marketable and influential female track and field athlete in the world.
Reacting to the honour given to her by the Dallas ISD, the 23-year-old took to her X page (formerly Twitter) to show her gratitude.
"This means so much if you from the city, you know the stadium is rooted in memories . I’m literally speechless," wrote Richardson.
