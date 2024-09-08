New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin alongside Sha'Carri Richardson's besties were present at the New York Fashion Week as part of off-season pleasures.

The New York Fashion Week which was held on Saturday, September 7th, had a host of track stars in attendance as they continued with their off-season pleasures following the end of the Paris Olympic Games.

Olympic 100m champion Lyles, showed up with his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield as they made a stylish entrance on the red carpet. Both champions in their own right, they turned heads with effortless elegance.

The American track star rocked a laid-back, bold-patterned jacket, while Bromfield stunned in a sleek, white dress as their undeniable chemistry and trendsetting style continues to elevate them both on and off the track.

Noah Lyles and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield at New York Fashion Week // @nojo18 via Instagram

Lyles also strout the runway for Adidas x Willy Chavarria SS25 debut collection at the New York Fashion Week.

Also in attendance was Lyles' best friend and Olympic 400mH champion Benjamin, who pulled up in a simple white shirt on striped shorts with a blue and white jacket hanging on his shoulder.

Rai Benjamin's look for the New York Fashion Week

Meanwhile, in Richardson's absence, her training partners and besties Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson showed up in simple short, pleated skirts, casual sweat top and shirt, and simple accessories to complete their looks.

Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson

While Jefferson won an individual bronze medal in the women's Olympic 100m final, both ladies alongside Gabby Thomas and Richardson formed a solid relay squad that blazed to the 4x100m gold medal in Paris.