Two months ago, Oblique Seville stared down Noah Lyles at the Racers Grand Prix and Noah Lyles made it known he wouldn’t forget to return the gesture in Paris. The American delivered on this promise with the Olympic gold medal, while the Jamaican speedster finished last.

Noah Lyles has fulfilled his promise to Oblique Seville, following his astonishing victory to win the Olympic 100m in Paris, while the Jamaican finished last.

Their fierce rivalry began at the Racers Grand Prix in June, when Seville claimed a famous win over the American champion in a new Personal Best (PB), Meeting Record (MR), and a then world-leading time of 9.82s, as Lyles finished closely behind in 9.85s.

Oblique Seville defeated Noah Lyles at the Racers Grand Prix - Credit: @GettyImages

Taking the memorable victory on home soil, the Jamaican looked over at Lyles before the finish line, which became a viral jest of defeating him in a race. This moment riled up the six-time world champion and he'll later send a message to Seville on his X page.

"Oh yah… I’ll remember this! See you in Paris @ObliqueSeville," he wrote.

Oh yah… I’ll remember this!

See you in Paris @ObliqueSeville pic.twitter.com/cvOt5gktPG — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) June 2, 2024

With the open call-out, a rivalry was established with Lyles was under the obligation to deliver on his promise by getting an act of revenge against the Jamaican speedster.

The 100m semifinals in Paris will be their first clash since their last viral moment. This time, Seville had the edge again blazing to a new PB of 9.81s to Lyles's 9.83s, with both incidentally doing the same gesture to each other crossing the finish line to make the final.

Oblique Seville and Noah Lyles in the 100m finals (📸: Jewel Samad/Getty, Anne Christine/Getty)

Consequently, when it mattered most competing for the ultimate price, Lyles surpassed all expectations and proved why he will always be the man to beat, as he produced his best career performance for victory to win USA's first men's Olympic 100m title in 20 years since Justin Gatlin.

The American speedster saved his best 100m race for the last, storming to the finish line in a new PB of 9.79s for his first Olympic gold medal ahead of Kishane Thompson in an identical time. However, Lyles had the edge by a reaction of 0.005.

Fred Kerley resurfaced on why he's a former world champion by claiming the bronze medal in 9.81s. Meanwhile, Seville couldn't replicate his best season's performances, dropping dead last in 9.91s.

Two months ago, Oblique Seville stared down Noah Lyles at the Racers Grand Prix. Noah Lyles made it known he wouldn’t forget ✍️



Today he just claimed the title of fastest man alive 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gOzdrWqxv0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2024

Lyles backed up his promise with an astounding victory and come what may, the American track star will surely be in the limelight as always the man to beat for many years coming.