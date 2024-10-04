A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showed her leadership qualities at the Jamaican camp during the Paris Olympic Games, following the online backlash towards Junelle Bromfield after a comment made by boyfriend Noah Lyles.

Legendary sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was one of the reasons Junelle Bromfield was able to cope with the horrors of online backlash during the Paris Olympic Games.

Bromfield faced various backlash and criticisms following her boyfriend Noah Lyles' revelation: “I have been getting the drama from Jamaican camps for at least five years now,” said Lyles when he appeared as a guest on the Track World News podcast.

However, the internet translated Lyles’ comment as Bromfield passing him inside information on Team Jamaica, which led to most Jamaican track fans calling her a traitor, hence didn't know how she would be received at the Paris Olympic village.

“The way the internet was behaving, I did not know how I would be received,” explained Bromfield in an interview with Sim Clarke Cooper on the Sim Soul Sessions.

“When I got there (Olympic Village) the way the internet was behaving, I didn’t know how I would be received. I got there Shelly-Ann (Fraser-Pryce) was the first one to be like, “Hot girl Junelle!” She greeted me just like normal,” Bromfield added.

Fraser-Pryce's warm welcome led the way for everyone on the Jamaican team to be equally respectful toward their teammate, and her room bustled with laughter and conversation every night.

"Every night, my room would be full,” added the 26-year-old. “Talking about my teammates actually make me emotional because like they were just there every night.”

When the talented 400m runner first heard her boyfriend's comment, she knew the context would escalate. However, she was mentally strong enough to block out the negativity.

“Three years ago, I would probably be in the corner somewhere every day crying,” she confessed.

Also, the fact that Fraser-Pryce and her Jamaican teammates, as well as her boyfriend Lyles, had her back only made things better.

In fact, during the period, Lyles released a public statement to show his support and declared how incredibly proud he was of her accomplishments through the years.