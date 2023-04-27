Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Ruth Usoro will be aiming for a new triple jump lifetime best when she competes at the Texas Tech Corky Shootout this weekend.

Usoro made waves in the indoor season when she leaped to a then world-leading distance of 6.87m in the long jump to surpass the World Championships qualifying standard of 6.85m.

She will later leap a distance of 14.09m in the triple jump, both Nigerian-leading marks this season.

Moving outdoors, Usoro began with another impressive distance of 6.82m (2.5) at the Miramar Invitational three weeks ago. The mark would have been a new lifetime best but for the excess windy reading.

She will now be gunning for the triple jump qualifying standard of 14.52m, which will require her breaking her Personal Best (PB) of 14.50m.

If she successfully does this, Usoro will make it back-to-back qualifications as the first Nigerian athlete in history to qualify and compete in the long and triple jumps events at the World Championships.

She will also be racing in the 100m, where she has a PB of 11.60s ran in 2019.

Other Nigerian NCAA athletes billed to compete

Onaara Obamuwagun - Triple jump

Success Umukoro - 100m, 4x100m and 4x400m

Maria Umoibang - 100m, 4x100m and 4x400m

Ese Awusa - 100m Hurdles and 4x100m

Mercy Umoibang - 400m and 4x400m

Men