Ruth Usoro during the 2022 World Championships in Oregon

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Funmilayo Fameso 17:32 - 27.04.2023
Ruth Usoro will be aiming for a new triple jump lifetime best when she competes at the Texas Tech Corky Shootout this weekend.

Ruth Usoro will return to triple jump action at the Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout this weekend as she continues her quest for the World Championship qualifying standard.

Usoro made waves in the indoor season when she leaped to a then world-leading distance of 6.87m in the long jump to surpass the World Championships qualifying standard of 6.85m.

Ruth Usoro

She will later leap a distance of 14.09m in the triple jump, both Nigerian-leading marks this season.

Moving outdoors, Usoro began with another impressive distance of 6.82m (2.5) at the Miramar Invitational three weeks ago. The mark would have been a new lifetime best but for the excess windy reading.

She will now be gunning for the triple jump qualifying standard of 14.52m, which will require her breaking her Personal Best (PB) of 14.50m.

If she successfully does this, Usoro will make it back-to-back qualifications as the first Nigerian athlete in history to qualify and compete in the long and triple jumps events at the World Championships.

She will also be racing in the 100m, where she has a PB of 11.60s ran in 2019.

Other Nigerian NCAA athletes billed to compete

  • Onaara Obamuwagun - Triple jump
  • Success Umukoro - 100m, 4x100m and 4x400m
  • Maria Umoibang - 100m, 4x100m and 4x400m
  • Ese Awusa - 100m Hurdles and 4x100m
  • Mercy Umoibang - 400m and 4x400m

Men

  • Best Ehire - Triple jump
  • Jerry Jakpa - 100m
  • Karlington Anunagba - 100m and 200m
