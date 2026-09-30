What’s the next challenge? Kamaru Usman on his future, training, and motivation

Kamaru Usman’s most recent Octagon appearance marked a new chapter in his career: one of the most successful welterweights in UFC history moved up to middleweight and went five rounds against former champion Dricus du Plessis. For the MelBet ambassador, the bout was a valuable experience and a serious test.

In an exclusive interview with MelBet, he discussed what he learned from competing in a heavier weight class and the challenge he hopes to take on next.

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Main takeaway after five rounds against Dricus du Plessis

Throughout his career, Usman has made a habit of carefully assessing his condition before every fight. Looking back, he acknowledges that the circumstances leading up to his latest bout and his decision to compete nonetheless ultimately prevented him from performing at his best.

Kamaru pauses, smiles, and explains that he sees such situations as part of his professional experience, helping him improve in the future: “You live and you learn and you move on. And I think that’s what I do best in this game — adapting, understanding, adjusting and moving forward to the next challenge.”

Five rounds: familiar territory for Kamaru Usman

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The move to middleweight changed the matchup’s physical dynamics, but the five-round format remained familiar to Usman. He is confident that he can go the distance against top-tier opponents. In fact, that duration suits his style best.

“I think I can do five rounds with anyone. I think I’m a championship-level fighter and I understand how to pace it for five rounds, which is why I like to fight five rounds,” he explains.

For Usman, the time available is closely linked to his ability to control a fight’s rhythm. His approach involves working methodically, varying the pace, and gradually steering the contest in his favor. He considers three rounds too short for that strategy to unfold: “I feel like it’s just too short for the fans to really appreciate and understand systematically how I start to kind of take over and build in a fight.”

Pacing is especially important when moving between weight classes. Having spent most of his career at welterweight, Usman has developed a strong feel for when to accelerate, when to ease off, and how to use those changes to his advantage. At middleweight, he needs to develop the same understanding while accounting for his opponents’ greater size.

He has no doubt that he can fully adapt to the division if given enough time. Both of his opponents at this weight have held UFC titles, and his preparation time was limited: around 7–10 days for one bout and a month for the other. Usman believes a full training camp would allow him to adjust physically to the higher weight class.

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“I think I’m one of those guys that I can effectively grow into a division given the appropriate time and build myself there, learn how to deal with the guys better, learn how to control the pace, learn how to pick up the pace, learn how to slow it down,” he says firmly.

One difference stood out immediately, however: power. Middleweights are bigger, and, as Usman notes, a clean shot from one of them feels different. He describes this as an added “element of danger”.

What’s next?

After his experience at middleweight, Usman is keeping both options open. He is considering a return to welterweight as well as further appearances in the heavier division. For now, what matters most is which opportunities arise: “Right now, keeping the options open, and we’ll see what happens. It could be either or.”

Over the years, Usman has grown accustomed to competing at the highest level against opponents who demand the utmost preparation. The person across the Octagon will therefore be central to his next decision. His expression turns serious as he emphasizes that a great matchup needs two fighters who can bring out the best in each other: “It takes two to tango; it’s not just one guy. You need that other side that can push you.”

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At this stage of his career, Usman wants a challenge that reignites his motivation. He visibly perks up: “Is there a guy out there that presents that for me, that potentially gets me going, gets me up again to where I’m like, ‘Okay, you know what, let’s go after that’?”

Another important consideration is the chance to move closer to a championship belt. Discussing his future, he points to either a title shot or an opportunity to put himself in contention for one as an appealing prospect.

Training as a source of confidence

While his next big challenge has yet to take shape, Usman is gradually returning to his usual training routine. He says his recovery is going well and admits that he finds it difficult to remain inactive for long. His tone is matter-of-fact: “I can’t be out of the gym for too long. I feel like I start to itch and scratch if I’ve been out of the gym too long. I need to get in there, and I need to get a sweat going.”

Preparation itself has special value for Kamaru. He notes that some fighters prefer competing, whereas he enjoys the daily work that precedes stepping into the Octagon: “Training is part of the game that I actually truly love.”

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Those sessions build the foundation he relies on in a fight. The effort he puts in leaves him ready and sure of his abilities. When it is time to compete, Usman knows he has done everything necessary to accomplish his goal.

“I think that’s where I get my strength, I get my confidence, because I know that I’ve put in the necessary work to go out there and execute what I set out to do,” he explains.

Consistency as a foundation for progress

For Usman, the commitment to regular effort extends well beyond sport. Addressing his fans, he describes consistency as one of his guiding principles in life. He believes it allows people to see how much more effective they have become over time.

“Consistency is truly the only way to measure progress,” he says.

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Kamaru sees this as a universal rule. Whether someone works in an office or competes professionally, sustained effort helps them develop their skills: “If you’re consistent in how well you want to do something and you are driven, man, the sky’s the limit. You’ll be surprised how efficient you become at actually achieving and completing that task.”

Discipline, consistency, adaptability, and a desire to keep testing himself have shaped Usman’s career. These same values underpin his partnership with MelBet: continuing to move forward, setting new goals, and staying ready for the next challenge.