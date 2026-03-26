‘We the players are not happy’ — Super Falcons hero shares grievances with CAF

Nigeria's Super Falcons are deeply unhappy with CAF ahead of the 2026 AFCON in Morocco

Nigeria’s preparations for the next Women’s Africa Cup of Nations have hit an unexpected snag, leaving players frustrated.

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Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has now voiced the squad’s disappointment following the sudden postponement of the tournament.

Nnadozie expresses players’ frustration

The Confederation of African Football’s decision to move the 2026 WAFCON from its original March-April schedule to July-August has not gone down well within the Super Falcons camp.

Speaking candidly, Nnadozie revealed that the players had already begun intensive preparations before the announcement disrupted their plans.

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“We, the players, are not happy that the WAFCON was postponed. We were preparing hard for it,” she said, highlighting the emotional and logistical impact of the change.

The postponement, attributed by Confederation of African Football to “unforeseen circumstances,” has forced teams to reassess their schedules, potentially affecting form, fitness, and overall readiness ahead of the competition.

Focus shifts to title defence in Morocco

Despite the setback, attention remains firmly on Nigeria’s ambition to defend their crown in Morocco.

The Super Falcons head into the tournament as reigning champions, having secured a record-extending 10th title in the previous edition.

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Nnadozie, who has been in excellent form since joining Brighton & Hove Albion Women, is expected to play a crucial role when the competition finally kicks off.