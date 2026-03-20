UEFA set to introduce new measures to prevent repeat of Galatasaray star's injury

Following the injury suffered by the Galatasaray forward against Liverpool, UEFA are set to implement new measures in stadiums

UEFA are set to review stadium safety protocols following a shocking injury suffered by Noa Lang during a Champions League clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident has raised fresh concerns about pitch-side equipment and player safety at the highest level of football.

Lang injury sparks urgent UEFA review

The Galatasaray winger was stretchered off late in the second half at Anfield after cutting his thumb on an LED advertising board while chasing the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The injury required immediate medical attention, with Lang later undergoing successful surgery in Liverpool.

In response, UEFA confirmed it has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The governing body stated it will assess pitch-side setups across upcoming matches, with a particular focus on LED boards, to identify and eliminate potential risks.

“We will be reviewing the pitch-side set-up, and ask clubs to take appropriate measures if necessary,” UEFA said, while also wishing the Dutch international a swift recovery.

Galatasaray seek compensation as concerns grow

The fallout from the incident has extended beyond safety reviews, with Galatasaray preparing legal action. Club general secretary Eray Yazga confirmed that the Turkish side plans to seek compensation from UEFA, including covering Lang’s wages during his recovery period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are in talks with lawyers. We will file a lawsuit for compensation,” Yazga stated, highlighting the club’s frustration over the avoidable nature of the injury.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk, Lang’s Netherlands teammate and Liverpool FC captain, described the situation as “a very big accident” and expressed hope for a quick recovery.