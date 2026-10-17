Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye warned about consequences of his errors

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic has warned Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye that further mistakes could cost him after a costly error against Torino

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaić has issued a stern warning to Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye following his costly mistake in the defeat against Torino.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The German tactician has reminded the Nigerian international that further errors could have serious consequences as Udinese prepare to face Lecce on Sunday.

Runjaić reprimands Okoye after Torino defeat

Okoye came under scrutiny after a mistake contributed to Udinese's defeat against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, prompting Runjaić to address the goalkeeper's decision-making ahead of their next Serie A fixture.

The 26-year-old, who joined Udinese from Watford in the summer of 2023, has established himself as an important figure at the Italian club, but his latest error has raised questions about his consistency. Speaking ahead of Sunday's encounter with Lecce, Runjaić confirmed that he had spoken firmly to the Nigerian goalkeeper about the incident, stressing the importance of accountability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A coach must use clear words with his players and I did on this occasion too," Runjaić said, according to Udinese's official website.

The manager explained that Okoye understood the consequences of his decision, acknowledging that the mistake directly contributed to the goal Udinese conceded.

"He is well aware that his decision led to us conceding a goal. You make many decisions throughout a match, and that was a bad one," he added.

Udinese boss backs Okoye despite warning

Despite his criticism, Runjaić remains convinced that Okoye possesses the quality to rank among the best goalkeepers in Italian football. The Udinese manager believes the Nigerian can reach that level if he consistently delivers his best performances, revealing that the coaching staff continue to work extensively with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If he gives it everything he's got, Okoye is one of the five top goalkeepers in Serie A. We work a lot with him," Runjaić stated.

However, the tactician emphasised that concentration and sound decision-making would be essential, particularly after Udinese's recent matches, in which their opponents had struggled to create significant work for the goalkeeper.

"In the past two games we dominated and Maduka did not have to do much. We need to find the right balance between calm and tension. Every mistake can have major consequences, so we mustn't make any," he concluded.