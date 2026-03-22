Udinese boss hails Super Eagles returnee Maduka Okoye after crucial Genoa win

Maduka Okoye celebrated his return to the Super Eagles with a cleansheet for Udinese in Serie A

Udinese secured an important away victory in Serie A, with Maduka Okoye playing a key role in keeping a clean sheet against Genoa.

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The Nigerian goalkeeper earned special praise from his coach after a disciplined team performance earned an important 2-0 win.

Runjaic applauds team effort and Okoye’s impact

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic was full of praise for his side following their 2-0 win over Genoa.

Second-half goals from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Keinan Davis sealed the victory, but Runjaic highlighted the defensive work as the foundation of the result.

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“Everyone defended well, from the attackers all the way up to Okoye. It was one of the most intense matches of the season,” the Udinese boss said, underlining the collective effort that helped secure a clean sheet despite early pressure from Genoa.

He also admitted the game demanded a lot physically, but praised his team’s focus in crucial moments, adding that Udinese could have even done more on the counter-attack.

Okoye’s resurgence continues with Super Eagles recall

For Maduka Okoye, the performance marks another positive step in his resurgence at club level. The Super Eagles goalkeeper stood firm when called upon, helping Udinese withstand Genoa’s early intensity before taking control of the match.

His strong showing comes at a timely moment, as he has recently been recalled to the Nigeria national football team squad after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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