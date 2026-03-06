Transfer News: Barcelona step up pursuit for Premier League defender

Barcelona have reportedly made advances in their bid for a Premier League star.

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of AFC Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi and have moved him to the top of their list of centre-back options or the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old Argentine international has enjoyed a stellar, physically dominant stint in the Premier League but has consistently rejected Bournemouth's contract extension offers, meaning his current deal will expire on June 30, 2026.

Barcelona's defensive crisis

Barcelona’s head coach, Hansi Flick, and the sporting department have reportedly prioritised the acquisition of a left-sided centre-back.

The urgency stems from a severely depleted defensive corps: the sudden departure of Iñigo Martínez to the Saudi Pro League last summer, Andreas Christensen's lengthy injury layoff, and Ronald Araújo's extended absence due to physical and mental health issues.

While Barcelona initially targeted marquee names like Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven, the club's well-documented financial constraints present a major hurdle.

With the board actively trying to conserve funds to finance blockbuster attacking moves, such as their ongoing pursuit of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, the Blaugrana are increasingly forced to pivot toward high-quality, low-cost alternatives to partner with teenage prodigy Pau Cubarsí.

The appeal of Marcos Senesi

This economic reality has led Barcelona to step up their pursuit of AFC Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi, who has emerged as one of the market's most attractive impending free agents, according to Matteo Moretto.

Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth

Senesi’s profile as a rugged, fast, left-footed, ball-playing defender aligns perfectly with Flick’s tactical demands for a high defensive line and composed distribution from the back.