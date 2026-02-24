'They Did Not Understand My Plan' – Pitso Mosimane Looks Back at Bafana Bafana Spell

Pitso Mosimane said his departure from Bafana Bafana stemmed from criticism over results, insisting his long-term vision for the team was misunderstood.

Pitso Mosimane has reflected on his role as Bafana Bafana coach as he opened up about the main reason he was forced to step down from his role.

Pitso Mosimane’s tenure as Bafana Bafana head coach began in July 2010, marking a significant moment as he transitioned from his role as an assistant during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

While his time at the helm was characterised by a solid defensive record, his term is often remembered for the heartbreak of failing to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations due to a misunderstanding of the tie-breaking rules.

Despite this setback, Pitso Mosimane managed 17 matches with a record of six wins, eight draws, and only three losses. He was eventually relieved of his duties in June 2012 following a run of winless games in World Cup qualifying.

Pitso Mosimane on Coaching Bafana Bafana

Pitso Mosimane reflected on his time with Bafana Bafana by expressing deep appreciation to the South African Football Association (SAFA) for the role it played in shaping his coaching journey.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach explained that the federation invested significantly in his development, giving him opportunities to broaden his knowledge abroad, including advanced training in Germany through the country’s football structures.

According to Pitso Mosimane, that period of education and exposure laid a strong technical and tactical foundation that prepared him for the demands of international football.

He noted that the experience quickly translated into high-level competition, as within a short space of time the national team was competing against some of the world’s elite sides, including Brazil, Spain, Argentina, Portugal and Italy.

Pitso Mosimane pointed out that these were not experimental fixtures against weakened squads but challenging encounters against strong line-ups featuring top players, which provided invaluable lessons for both him and the team.

He added that facing such calibre of opposition accelerated his growth as a coach, offering insights into different playing philosophies, preparation standards and tactical discipline at the highest level.

“Well, look, I must also thank SAFA, to be honest, for empowering me. You know, they educated me. They took me to Germany to learn football. I learned through the DFB, which is the German football federation. I learned a lot, and I came to Bafana, and you know they prepared my journey,” Pitso Mosimane told SMWX.

“It was unbelievable that in two years, all the learning, all the empowerment, we played Brazil, we played Spain, we played Argentina, we played Portugal, and we played Italy. We played serious teams, not friendly games. It was friendly games, but with important players. I remember they didn't put up the second team. So, you know, you learn a lot. It was a good experience.”

Pitso Mosimane explained that his tenure with Bafana Bafana eventually came to an end after a run of six consecutive draws, which led to criticism that he was not delivering victories.

He suggested that many observers failed to grasp the broader vision behind his approach, stressing that results alone did not tell the full story.

Pitso Mosimane revealed that he had deliberately scheduled friendly matches against some of Africa’s strongest national teams as part of a long-term strategy to prepare the squad for major tournaments.

He began by facing Ghana shortly after their impressive World Cup campaign and secured a positive result, before also overcoming Egypt, who were dominant forces in continental competitions at the time.

Pitso Mosimane added that he lined up further fixtures against heavyweights such as Senegal and other nations that consistently reach the latter stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to him, testing the team against elite opposition was essential for growth, even if it meant not always securing wins. He argued that true preparation for high-stakes tournaments required challenging competition rather than selecting easier opponents simply to boost short-term results.

“Then I coached Bafana, and then it didn't happen. I remember I played six games. I played six draws. Yeah. And then they said, ‘No, this guy is not winning.’ Yeah, they did not understand my plan,” Pitso Mosimane said.

“I planned to play against the six biggest teams on the continent in friendly games. I started with Ghana after the World Cup. They were in the quarter semi-finals, and we beat Ghana. Egypt was the powerhouse of the Africa Cup of Nations. We played Egypt. We beat them here.