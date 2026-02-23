Pitso Mosimane Expresses Gratitude Ahead of Possible Return: 'Mamelodi Sundowns Launched Me'

Pitso Mosimane has reflected on how Mamelodi Sundowns transformed his career, thanking the club for the opportunity amid reports of a possible return.

South African legendary coach Pitso Mosimane has spoken highly about Mamelodi Sundowns amid a potential return to the club.

Pitso Mosimane coached Mamelodi Sundowns from December 2, 2012, until his resignation on September 30, 2020.

His eight-year tenure is widely regarded as the most successful era in the club's history, transforming the club into a dominant force both in South Africa and across the continent.

During his time there, Pitso Mosimane guided Mamelodi Sundowns to five South African Premier League (PSL) titles, one CAF Champions League title, one CAF Super Cup title, two Nedbank Cups and two Telkom Knockout Cups.

Under Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns made history by becoming the first South African club to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Pitso Mosimane Explains the Impact of Mamelodi Sundowns in His Career

After being dismissed from his role with the national team by the South African Football Association, Pitso Mosimane explained that his appointment at Mamelodi Sundowns marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

Pitso Mosimane explained that he sought to apply the valuable knowledge and international exposure he had gained during his previous experience under a highly decorated mentor.

He reflected that his time working in that environment had enriched him with tactical understanding, professional discipline, and insights that he absorbed carefully, even though he was unsure at first how best to use them.

He added that the opportunity to lead Mamelodi Sundowns came at an ideal moment, when he was available and ready for a fresh challenge, and he viewed the club as a major institution with a strong history that was eager to return to winning ways after several seasons without major success.

“I said this story is not finished, so I can't have played against France, Brazil, and Spain with Iniesta and them playing on the pitch, and Thierry Henry playing, and I played against Ronaldo against Portugal. I said no, I mean, no one has had this experience in my country,” Pitso Mosimane told the SMWX podcast.

“Remember, I was the only South African on the bench, and the Brazilians are gone. So, I'm left with information. I'm left with experience, and I was working with a coach who has won three World Cups. I was like a sponge, taking everything, you know, like keeping information up, and I said, but what am I going to do with this?

“I said no, come, I cannot just throw it that way, then fortunately, Mamelodi Sundowns allowed me to be the coach, and I was free at that time, I didn't have a team, and I said wow what a team because Sundowns is a big team, right they haven't won anything for themselves for six or seven years.”

Pitso Mosimane further explained that both he and the club were rebuilding at the time, which created the right environment for a fresh start.

Upon taking charge, he made significant structural changes to the squad, introducing a new playing philosophy despite initial criticism and scepticism about his decisions.

Those adjustments ultimately transformed the team’s performance, leading to domestic success and a continental title in his debut season, as well as qualification for a global tournament.

He emphasised that the opportunity provided by the club was invaluable, expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him and noting that he was determined to repay that confidence with tangible achievements, which he believes justified the decision to appoint him.

“We were all coming from a rebound, you know. So it meshed so well, and then I went to Sundowns. Yeah. I think the history is there. The rest is history. I unfolded everything I got, dismantled the team, and made another team. Everybody says he's gone mad again,” Pitso Mosimane added.

“What is he doing? You know, but yeah, I built a new team, and we won the league. In the first year, we won the Champions League. We went to the FIFA Club World Cup, you know. Incredible for Mamelodi Sundowns to be back.

“Mamelodi Sundowns gave me a good opportunity. I must thank them also for giving me that opportunity, but I gave back, right? I rewarded them for what they gave me. It was not wasted. So, I proved that I needed that chance.”

He reflected that the continental triumph was a deeply significant moment, as few believed a club from his country would achieve such a feat again.

He noted that his team overcame highly regarded opponents on the way to the title, despite initially being underestimated and lacking widespread recognition. With strong backing and the ability to recruit the right players domestically, he assembled a competitive squad that changed perceptions of the club both locally and across the continent.

Since that breakthrough, the team has maintained its status and reputation, and he credited that success with playing a key role in elevating his own career and establishing his profile as a coach.

“It was very emotional because I think the only team that won that trophy was Orlando Pirates. I mean, people thought a South African team might never win that again. Yeah. We sure we won the Champions League. We played the Egyptians,” he noted.

“We eliminated the big guns. But nobody knew us. Nobody cared about us, you know, like, okay, what team is this? So, but look, I had the resources, I could get players that I really wanted in South Africa.

