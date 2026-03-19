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Super Falcons: Is Madugu’s job under threat with new FIFA ruling?

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:12 - 19 March 2026
Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu
FIFA's new ruling on compulsory female coaches for women's teams is set to have wide reaching effects
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A new directive from FIFA aimed at increasing female representation in coaching has sparked fresh conversations across global football.

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In Nigeria, attention has quickly turned to the Super Falcons and whether head coach Justin Madugu could be affected.

FIFA pushes for more women in coaching roles

The newly introduced regulations mandate that every team participating in FIFA women’s tournaments must include at least one female head coach or assistant coach.

Additionally, at least two female staff members must be present on the bench during matches, marking a significant step toward gender balance in football.

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According to FIFA’s chief football officer Jill Ellis, the move is designed to address the longstanding under-representation of women in coaching.

At the 2023 Women’s World Cup, only 12 of the 32 head coaches were female, highlighting the gap the governing body aims to close.

Prominent figures like Sarina Wiegman, who has enjoyed immense success with England, and Emma Hayes of the United States, have continued to advocate for more opportunities for women in the game. FIFA hopes the rule will accelerate progress ahead of future tournaments, including the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

What it means for Madugu and the Super Falcons

For Nigeria, the situation appears relatively stable for now. Madugu already works alongside assistant coach Ann Chiejine, a respected figure with World Cup experience, meaning the Super Falcons currently meet FIFA’s minimum requirements.

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However, the broader implication of the ruling could still influence the team’s technical structure in the long term. With increased emphasis on female leadership, football federations may begin prioritising more women in top coaching roles, potentially reshaping future appointments.

While Madugu’s position is not immediately under threat, the evolving landscape suggests that competition and expectations within coaching setups will intensify.

Ultimately, FIFA’s directive is less about displacing current coaches and more about ensuring that women have a stronger, more visible presence on football’s biggest stages.

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