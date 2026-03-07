Super Eagles star Osimhen equals career record after Besiktas goal

Victor Osimhen's strike against Besiktas helped the Super Eagles star equal a personal career record

Victor Osimhen delivered the decisive moment as Galatasaray secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Beşiktas in the Turkish top flight.

The Nigerian striker’s match-winning goal also saw him equal the longest goal-contribution streak of his professional career, underlining his remarkable form for the Istanbul giants.

Osimhen header seals derby victory

The Nigeria national football team forward broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a powerful diving header.

Osimhen rose highest in the box to meet a precise cross from Leroy Sané, directing the ball beyond the goalkeeper to give Galatasaray the lead in a tightly contested encounter.

The goal proved decisive, ensuring the hosts claimed all three points in one of the biggest fixtures in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Osimhen had missed Galatasaray’s recent cup clash against Alanyaspor, but his return to the starting lineup immediately paid dividends as he once again proved to be the team’s key attacking threat.

Nigerian striker matches best scoring streak

Osimhen’s strike against Beşiktaş means he has now contributed to a goal in each of his last eight league appearances for Galatasaray.

During that run, the striker has registered eight goals and four assists, equalling the best goal-contribution streak of his career, a record he previously achieved during his prolific spell with Napoli between January and February 2023.

In the current sequence, Osimhen has scored against Samsunspor, Antalyaspor, Fatih Karagumruk, Kayserispor, Çaykur Rizespor and Beşiktaş, while also providing assists against Alanyaspor, Eyüpspor and Kayserispor.

Across all competitions this season, the 27-year-old has now recorded 18 goals and six assists in 26 appearances for Galatasaray.