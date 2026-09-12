Super Eagles prospect's shirtless body excites head coach

The Nigerian star has impressed since his move to Belgian side Genk

Genk coach Jess Thorup has praised Rafiu Durosinmi’s physical qualities ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Pro League clash with league leaders Gent, joking that the Super Eagles prospect’s shirtless appearance in the dressing room has impressed him.

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The 23-year-old striker has made an explosive start to life at Genk following his summer move from Pisa, scoring in each of his first four league appearances.

Durosinmi making waves at Genk

Durosinmi has quickly become an important attacking option for Genk, with his early goalscoring form giving Thorup another weapon ahead of a difficult encounter against a Gent side that have won all five of their league matches.

The Nigerian could face a physical battle against experienced Gent defender Christian Burgess, prompting Thorup to assess how his striker can handle the challenge.

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The Genk boss acknowledged Burgess’ experience but appeared equally impressed by Durosinmi’s physique.

“Naturally, Burgess is an experienced defender with many qualities. But when I see Rafiu walking around shirtless in the dressing room, I am impressed too,” he said, as quoted by Genk’s official website.

It was a light-hearted comment from Thorup, but the coach knows physical strength alone will not be enough against an experienced defender.

Thorup demands intelligence from Nigerian striker

Rather than asking Durosinmi to engage in every physical contest, Thorup wants his forward to understand when to compete and when to find another solution.

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“But for Rafiu, it is mainly about being smart. Playing well doesn't mean you have to go into every duel. Sometimes you just have to know when to avoid the duel and where the space is," he added.

That tactical awareness could prove crucial against Gent, particularly with the league leaders arriving in excellent form.

Durosinmi’s four-game scoring streak has already made him one of Genk’s most exciting attacking players, while continued performances of this level could strengthen his case for greater involvement with Nigeria.