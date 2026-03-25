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Spurs legend Defoe recalls scary moment with ex-Super Eagles enforcer
Former England striker Jermain Defoe has shared a fascinating dressing room story involving ex-Super Eagles defender Danny Shittu, shedding light on the intimidating presence the Nigerian carried during his playing days.
The revelation offers a glimpse into the fierce mentality that defined Shittu’s career across multiple clubs in England.
Defoe recounts intimidating tunnel encounter
Speaking about his early years, Defoe recalled a moment that left a lasting impression on him during his youth days after leaving Charlton Athletic for West Ham United.
“Danny Shittu, he’s the toughest defender in the EFL Championship,” Defoe said. “He scared me one time, when I was in the tunnel. He tried to rile me up.”
The former Tottenham Hotspur forward described how Shittu’s imposing frame and unusual antics caught him off guard.
“He was eyeing me up, and I thought, is this guy alright? Making all sorts of noises. I looked up to him, he’s huge as well,” Defoe added, highlighting just how physically and mentally imposing the Nigerian defender was, even off the pitch.
Shittu’s legacy as a fearless defender
Shittu, who earned 33 caps for the Super Eagles, built a reputation as one of the toughest defenders of his generation.
He represented Nigeria at both the 2008 and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
At club level, Shittu enjoyed a well-travelled career, featuring for sides such as Queens Park Rangers, Watford, and Millwall, among others.
Known for his physical dominance and no-nonsense defending, stories like Defoe’s only reinforce the aura Shittu carried throughout his career, one that made him a nightmare for strikers and a respected figure in the dressing room.