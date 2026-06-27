Sign another Chelsea flop to repeat Salah miracle, Liverpool legend tells Reds

Liverpool have been urged to sign a Chelsea flop to repeat the same pattern of success with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler has urged his former club to consider a summer move for AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah.

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The American international has completely revitalised his career in Italy after a difficult, injury-plagued stint in the Premier League.

Fowler Backs Pulisic to Emulate Egyptian King's Journey

The legendary Anfield striker took to social media platform X to pitch the United States captain as the ideal attacking reinforcement for the Reds' frontline ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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Fowler pointed out that Pulisic's career trajectory mirrors that of Salah, who famously struggled at Stamford Bridge before moving to Serie A to rebuild his reputation into a world-class forward.

Convinced that the twenty-seven-year-old winger possesses the necessary Premier League experience and maturity to thrive under pressure on Merseyside, Fowler shared his thoughts online, writing: “Plenty of rumours about as to who’s going to @LFC, one name I’ve not seen mentioned is Pulisic… good age, played in the prem, exciting player, I’d take him, potentially a Salah type of pathway, thoughts?”

San Siro Redemption Sparks Premier League Transfer Interest

Pulisic has established himself as one of Milan’s most reliable offensive threats since arriving at the San Siro, showcasing a level of durability and consistency that completely eluded him during his final years in West London.

His brilliant club form has carried over onto the international stage, where the winger is currently in the global spotlight leading the USMNT on home soil at the 2026 World Cup.

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